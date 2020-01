It is more a physical reaction than a chemical reaction. The americium in the smoke detector is emitting high-speed alpha particles (helium nuclei). The particles hit molecules in the air and knock off electrons to form ions. So, for example, you might say:

O 2 + He(+2) --> O 2 (+1) + e(-1) + He(+2)

(Charge is indicated inside the parentheses.)

