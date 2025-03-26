The Pyramid in Antarctica Isn't Actually a Pyramid

" " Union Glacier camp is a seasonally occupied camp in deep field Antarctica. Â© Rod Strachan / Getty Images

Conspiracy theories surface around pretty much everything, especially on the internet. So when 2016 satellite imagery showed what appeared to be a pyramid in Antarctica that was large enough to be seen from outer space, people had questions.

Was Antarctica previously home to an ancient civilization? Did aliens create the structure? Does the familiar shape in unfamiliar terrain have anything to do with Pangea?

The answer is disappointingly logical.