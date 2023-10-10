Six of Wands: Triumph and Success in Tarot

The Six of Wands is associated with keywords such as success, victory, progress, self-confidence, and recognition. In the Rider-Waite Tarot deck, the card depicts a figure on horseback, wearing a victory wreath on their head, and surrounded by a cheering crowd. The rider holds a wand with a wreath tied to the top, symbolizing their achievements and success.

Upright Six of Wands Meaning

In its upright position, the Six of Wands signifies that you have achieved a significant milestone or goal. You have overcome obstacles and challenges, and now you are reaping the rewards of your hard work. This card indicates that others are recognizing and applauding your accomplishments. It may manifest as receiving an award, praise, or public acknowledgment for your achievements.

Advertisement

Money and Career

In terms of finances and career, the Six of Wands indicates success and triumph. You may receive a promotion, raise, or new job opportunity, thanks to your dedication and efforts. Your achievements are being noticed by your superiors and colleagues, leading to greater financial stability and professional growth.

Love and Relationships

When it comes to love and relationships, the Six of Wands suggests a harmonious and successful partnership. You and your partner are on the same page, supporting each other's goals and celebrating each other's victories. If you are single, this card indicates that you are attracting potential partners who admire your confidence and accomplishments.

Health and Spirituality

In terms of health, the Six of Wands signifies a successful recovery or a positive outcome in your healing journey. Your efforts to improve your well-being are paying off, and you are regaining your strength and vitality. Spiritually, this card represents leadership and guidance. Others may look up to you for inspiration and seek your advice on their own spiritual paths.

Reversed Six of Wands Meaning

When the Six of Wands appears in reverse, it suggests a temporary setback or a lack of recognition for your achievements. You may feel disappointed or discouraged because your efforts have not been acknowledged or rewarded as you had hoped. It is essential to remain resilient and persistent in pursuing your goals, despite the challenges you may face.

Money and Career

In terms of finances and career, the reversed Six of Wands indicates a lack of success or recognition. You may experience setbacks or obstacles that hinder your progress. It is crucial to reassess your strategies, seek support from others, and stay focused on your goals to overcome these challenges.

Love and Relationships

In love and relationships, the reversed Six of Wands suggests a lack of support or acknowledgment from your partner. There may be a lack of communication or understanding, leading to feelings of disappointment or unfulfilled expectations. It is essential to have open and honest conversations to address any issues and work together towards a more harmonious relationship.

Health and Spirituality

In terms of health, the reversed Six of Wands indicates a need for self-care and self-compassion. You may be pushing yourself too hard, neglecting your well-being in the pursuit of success. Take the time to rest, recharge, and prioritize your physical and emotional health. Spiritually, this card reminds you to stay humble and grounded. Avoid becoming overly arrogant or self-centered, as it may hinder your spiritual growth and connection with others.