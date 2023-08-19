Unlock Your Future with the Celtic Cross Spread Tarot Reading

The Celtic Cross tarot spread is a widely recognized and utilized spread among various tarot spreads, providing insights into the near future. This comprehensive spread encompasses all facets of life, with each card representing a specific aspect, revealing a story that can guide you on your journey.

A better understanding of the Celtic Cross tarot spread allows both tarot beginners and experienced readers alike to gain deeper insights and make the most of this powerful tool.

The Origins of the Celtic Cross Spread

Although the exact origin of the Celtic Cross spread is uncertain, it is thought to have originated in Europe and was first mentioned in A.E. Waite’s 1910 Tarot introduction. Waite, co-creator of the popular Rider Waite Tarot Deck, referenced the spread in his book The Pictorial Key, indicating its long-standing use in the British Isles.

The spiritual significance of the spread is deeply rooted in its history and adds to its allure for tarot readers.

Components of the Celtic Cross Spread

The Celtic Cross tarot spread comprises ten cards, each representing a different aspect of the person’s life and situation. The spread is divided into two sections: the cross and the staff, with the cross section forming a cross shape. The cross section provides an overview of the person’s life, both internally and externally, considering not just the position of the cards but also their meanings.

The staff section of the Celtic Cross Tarot Spread enables the reader to analyze their life beyond the current circumstances and how the context of the situation can influence it. This comprehensive layout gives tarot readers the ability to delve into various aspects of the person’s life, including:

Past influences Present circumstances Subconscious influences Recent past events Future possibilities The querent’s attitude or position External influences Hopes and fears The final outcome

This allows for a more profound understanding of the situation at hand.