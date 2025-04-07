Is the Bloop Real? Well, Yes and No

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Apr 7, 2025
NOAA scientists discovered a mysterious underwater sound from 3,000 miles (4,828 km) away â which is a big deal when your whole job is to study the ocean. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

Is the Bloop real? This mysterious underwater sound recorded in the Pacific Ocean in 1997 was so loud that underwater microphones detected it from over 3,000 miles away.

Scientists and marine enthusiasts have speculated that this mysterious rumble recorded evidence of a giant squid, a sea creature larger than a blue whale or an iceberg cracking under pressure.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), researchers determined that the sound emanated from an Antarctic glacier, likely due to ice quakes caused by cracking and breaking ice.

What Exactly Was the Bloop?

The Bloop was a high-amplitude underwater sound, meaning it was incredibly powerful and carried across vast distances.

NOAA scientists were baffled when they first detected it because the noise fell within the ultra-low frequency range, similar to those made by marine animals like whales, but much louder than any animal we know.

The Science Behind the Bloop

When you hear a mysterious underwater sound, your first thought might not be ice, but believe it or not, iceberg cracking is a powerful force. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determined that the Bloop was caused by underwater volcanic activity or ice quakes from an Antarctic glacier.

Scientists came to this conclusion after gathering and studying data from a vast network of underwater microphones initially set up by the NOAA to watch for man-made submarine activity. Instead, they ended up finding one of the loudest ocean sounds ever recorded.

Could a Creature Be Big Enough to 'Bloop'?

If the Bloop had come from an animal, it would have been larger than any blue whale ever recorded.

While deep-sea marine life — like the giant squid — thrives at extreme depths, no known species could generate a sound that intense. Plus, even though some sharks and deep-sea creatures make mysterious noises, none match the Bloop’s power.

However, the ocean is vast, and scientists have only explored about 5 percent of it, making the likelihood of an undiscovered species lurking in the deep a strong possibility.

The Bloop and Climate Change

Even though the Bloop wasn’t generated by a sea creature, the mysterious rumble was an early clue about global warming and climate change. As the coast of Antarctica shifts, more iceberg cracking events may occur, generating ocean sounds similar to the Bloop.

Now That's Interesting

The deep ocean is home to some of the most adaptable species on the planet. Some species of tube worms, mussels and crabs inhabit areas with frequent underwater volcanic activity, where they absorb chemicals from hydrothermal vents in a process called chemosynthesis.

