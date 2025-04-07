Is the Bloop Real? Well, Yes and No

" " NOAA scientists discovered a mysterious underwater sound from 3,000 miles (4,828 km) away â which is a big deal when your whole job is to study the ocean. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

Is the Bloop real? This mysterious underwater sound recorded in the Pacific Ocean in 1997 was so loud that underwater microphones detected it from over 3,000 miles away.

Scientists and marine enthusiasts have speculated that this mysterious rumble recorded evidence of a giant squid, a sea creature larger than a blue whale or an iceberg cracking under pressure.

Advertisement

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), researchers determined that the sound emanated from an Antarctic glacier, likely due to ice quakes caused by cracking and breaking ice.