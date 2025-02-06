Project Blue Beam: A Conspiracy Theory Straight out of 'Star Trek'

According to Monast's writing, this program has four phases.
1. Undermine Current Abrahamic Religions
Through the manipulation of geology (fake earthquakes, etc.) and phony archaeology, new "discoveries" will upend all the current beliefs of major world religions — especially Christianity and Islam, the two most common.
2. A Global Laser Light Show
Simultaneously, across the world, holograms will be beamed into the sky that will convince humanity that a major spiritual or supernatural event is occurring.
3. Telepathic Trickery
To reinforce this worldwide spiritual sham, futuristic technology will be used to beam a voice or voices directly into people's brains, making them think they're getting telepathic messages from supernatural entities.
4. Mass Chaos
Then things fall apart, big time. Partly due to further devious trickery (such as a simulated alien invasion and a nuclear counterattack) and partly due to the ensuing bewilderment of humanity at large, society will quickly collapse.
That's when the New World Order can swoop in and appear to fix everything, while taking total control of everyone, everywhere [source: Monast's 1994 Lecture transcript].
Of course, this isn't where the conspiracy ends. After the World Government and its military power has been established, people everywhere will have to pledge allegiance to it (and, apparently, Lucifer), and anyone refusing will be either enslaved, tortured, killed, experimented on or otherwise made miserable.