Project Blue Beam: A Conspiracy Theory Straight out of 'Star Trek'

Conspiracy theories: love them or hate them, they aren't going anywhere soon. For a conspiracy theory to have real staying power, it needs both a compelling narrative, and an audience who is either unable or unwilling to practice healthy skepticism.

Project Blue Beam is a perfect example: As a story, it's not even very good sci-fi, but it plays on its intended audience's combination of fear and ignorance, and remaining somewhat popular as a result.

In short, the theory is that a NASA program called Project Blue Beam is designed to take over the world. Let's back up for a moment to understand where this wild idea originated.