Solfeggio Frequencies: Healing Tones or Pseudoscience?

" " Sound therapy practices sometimes involve singing bowls. Microgen / Shutterstock

Solfeggio frequencies are specific sound frequencies that have been around for centuries and are believed to have powerful effects on the human body and mind. Many claim that these six measurable tones can stimulate healing, reduce stress, and even awaken intuition. But what does the science actually say?

While some studies suggest that solfeggio tones may have positive impacts on well-being, the evidence remains limited.

Advertisement

Sound therapy is a growing field, but further research is needed to confirm the extent of these healing effects. So, let's dive into the world of solfeggio frequencies and separate what's supported by science from what remains speculative.