The United States acquired a number of Soviet tanks as a result of the wars in the Middle East. This American-owned T-54 is used for training exercises. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The heavily armored and mightily gunned T-54/T-55 Main Battle Tanks have proven popular with countries around the world even today. Find specifications for the T-54/T-55 Main Battle Tank below.

Date of service: T-54, 1949; T-55, 1959 or 1960

Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.4 m (21 ft); width, 3.3 m (10.8 ft); height, 2.4 m (7.8 ft)

Combat weight: 36,000 kg (39.7 tons)

Engine: T-54, V-12 diesel 520 horsepower; T-55, V-12 diesel 580 horsepower

Armament: One 100mm D-10T main gun; T-54: two 7.62mm SGMT machine guns; one 12.7mm DShKm machine gun; T-55: one 7.62mm SGMT machine gun

Crew: 4

Speed: T-54, 48 km/h (30 mph); T-55, 50 km/h (31 mph)

Range: 600 km (372 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.8 m (2.6 ft)

