How Caterpillar Skid Steer Loaders & Multi Terrain Loaders Work

The skid steer drive system, shown mounted in the lower frame of the machine Photo courtesy Caterpillar

As we mentioned before, the drive system on the skid steer loader and multi terrain loader has no transmission. Instead, it uses pumps and hydraulic motors to provide power to the wheels or tracks (more about the pumps later).

For the skid steer loader, each side of the machine is powered by a hydraulic motor. Each of the two motors (one for each side) connects to a sprocket, and each sprocket is connected by two chains to each wheel. The sprockets and chains serve two purposes: They distribute the power from a single hydraulic motor to both wheels, and they provide a gear reduction to increase the torque at the wheels.

Advertisement

The chains and sprockets are located inside the frame, in a sealed compartment. They are immersed in an oil bath that keeps them lubricated. Each drive sprocket is connected to a hub via a short shaft. The shaft passes through several seals before connecting to the hub, which holds the wheel.

Next, we'll take a look at the engine and pumps that provide power to the machine.