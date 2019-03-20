Fast Facts on the Grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8

" " An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 prepares to land at Miami International Airport on March 12, 2019, in Miami, Florida. The FAA has since grounded both the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 airliners. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On March 13, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order, prohibiting the operation of the Boeing Company Model 737-8 and Model 737-9 airliners. Both are in the aircraft manufacturer's 737 MAX family of planes. The two models share 'nearly identical design features,' wrote the agency.

The grounding of the 737 MAX models came after the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, a Model 737 MAX 8. The flight went down six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing 149 passengers and eight crew members, according to the FAA order.

That catastrophe came less than five months after another 737 MAX 8 operated by Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea about 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia. One-hundred eighty-four passengers and five crew died. The day before that crash, the very same Lion Air plane had experienced problems with its flight-control system. The crew was able to fix them thanks to an off-duty pilot who jumped in to assist, Bloomberg reports.

As we now know, information obtained in the investigation of the Ethiopian crash indicated similarities with the earlier accident "that warrant further investigation of the possibility of a shared cause for the two incidents that needs to be better understood and addressed," according to the FAA.

Boeing, meanwhile, has been working on upgrading the plane's flight control systems suspected to be contributing to the crashes. The company issued a March 13 statement expressing its support for the temporary suspension and said it was working with the investigators. Aviation regulators in numerous other countries also have grounded the aircraft. So no, you don't have to worry about your next flight being on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 or 737 MAX 9. In the U.S., American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines all have 737 MAX 8s or MAX 9s in their fleets.

All this has cast a shadow over what has been one of Boeing's most successful aircraft, the latest generation of the more-than-half-century-old Boeing 737 airliner franchise.

The 737 MAX 8 was the first to be developed in Boeing's family of 737 MAX aircraft, according to a 2017 company media release. Designed for the single-aisle airliner market, it aims to provide better fuel efficiency, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and be quieter than the previous generation of 737s.

Boeing has touted its MAX series as the fastest-selling airplane in the company's history. It has received nearly 4,700 orders from 100 different customers since its introduction in 2017. It's meant to compete with models like Airbus' A320neo.

Here are some fast facts about the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

An industry analyst told National Public Radio that the crashes aren't likely to have that much effect on sales, since the aircraft are ordered years in advance. Boeing did, however, halt deliveries of several thousand 737 MAX aircraft.

Now That's Interesting The very first 737 was unveiled more than 50 years ago, on Jan. 17, 1967.