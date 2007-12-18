World War I was the first real use of aircraft in major military operations and it changed the face of war forever. Explore the most famous models and how they were used to penetrate enemy lines.
The British de Havilland D. H.4 airplane first flew on August 1916, using a new British engine. The worst of its faults was a tendency to catch fire when its center-mounted tank was hit by gunfire. Read about the D. H.4 and its unfortunate nickname.
The tiny Fokker Triplane has emerged as the most famous of all German planes of the First World War. Learn the specs and history of the Fokker Triplane, and how it came to be associated with both the Red Baron and the comic strip character Snoopy.
The Albatros D.Va flew a lot in World War I and was known as a steady aircraft, but it has never been as popular as other German fighting planes. Read this article to learn the heart of the problem for the D.Va and all German fighters of the era.
The Sopwith Camel F.1 shot down more enemy aircraft than any other Allied plane in World War I. The versatile plane served as a night-fighter, a ground-assault craft, and was launched at sea from barges. Learn more about the Sopwith Camel F.1.
The SPAD VII and SPAD XIII fighter planes were highly capable, powerful and popular during World War I. The planes featured cockpits that were cramped and uncomfortable with an unfinished, purely functional look. Read about these classic aircrafts.
The Nieuport 17 incorporated the best features of monoplanes and biplanes in what was termed the sesquiplane setup. It featured a large top wing and a smaller lower wing joined by a V-shaped strut. Learn the advantages of this classic hybrid design.
The Gotha G.V was among Germany's long-range heavy bombers of World War I. This classic airplane took over from the ungainly Zeppelins that had been used previously as bomb platforms over London and other targets. Learn about the Gotha G.V airplane.
The Curtiss JN-4 was produced in such numbers that the plane--sold as surplus following World I--dominated the civil-aircraft market for much of the 1920s. Learn about the Curtiss JN-4, the most famous American training plane during World War I.