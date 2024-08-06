What's the Brightest Star in the Sky? Depends on the Season

" " What's the brightest star you can see with your naked eye? (We're assuming you don't have the Hubble Space Telescope in your backyard.) It depends on the time of year and where you are on the planet while looking up. In this case, Sirius is hogging the spotlight. Photographic by Tommy Hsu / Getty Images

The night sky has fascinated humans for centuries, with people incorporating the countless twinkling stars into various navigation methods, cultural traditions, religious movements and more. Among these, a select few stand out to viewers here on Earth as being the biggest and brightest. But which is the brightest star in the sky?

The answer, it turns out, is not straightforward. Because of the Earth's rotation and the tilt of its axis, the brightest star in the sky will actually depend on which hemisphere — northern or southern — you live in and which season you're currently experiencing. This is because the night sky changes throughout the year, so a star's position and the time it rises and sets will all impact how bright you perceive it to be.

That said, the the intrinsic brightness of a star doesn't change based on an observer's location. Astronomers use a magnitude scale to measure star brightness, where lower numbers indicate brighter stars. This measure remains constant, regardless of whether or not the star is prominently visible in your region.

To unpack all of this, let's discuss the brightest stars, including when they're most prominently visible in the northern or southern hemisphere.