Stars

Stars are celestial bodies made up of hot gases. Stars radiate energy that comes form thermonuclear reactions. In this section you will learn all about stars and their importance in the universe.

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Astronomers Determine When 'Cosmic Dawn' Happened

Plus, a bonus finding on dark matter!

By Ian O'Neill Mar 6, 2018

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Tiny Yet Mighty: Neutron Stars May Be Ravenous X-ray Dazzlers

Some neutron stars may have a pretty amazing party trick up their stellar sleeves.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 27, 2018

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 The Monster Star That Refuses to Die: Could Antimatter Be Fueling Its Supernovas?

This isn't your run-of-the-mill supernova.

By Ian O'Neill Nov 17, 2017

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 This Brown Dwarf Isn't a 'Failed Star' — It's a Magnetic Powerhouse

Neither massive planets nor tiny stars, brown dwarfs are entirely different substellar curiosities that possess qualities of both.

By Ian O'Neill Nov 8, 2017

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Kilonovas Are Some of the Biggest, Baddest Stellar Blasts in Space

Get ready for the most powerful electromagnetic explosion the universe has ever known.

By Ian O'Neill Oct 19, 2017

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Triple Star System Could Be a Stellar Cocktail Shaker for Life

Astronomers have discovered a life-giving chemical in a star system located 400 light-years away. Now we just have to wait and see what arises from the cosmic mix.

By Ian O'Neill Jun 20, 2017

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 This Is How We'll Detect Life on Distant Exoplanets

We might be only a few years away from seeing whether potentially habitable worlds are inhabited. How cool is that?

By Ian O'Neill Mar 30, 2017

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Milky Way, How Do You Zip Through the Universe Like That?

Scientists have a new idea, and it has to do with gravitational attraction and repulsion.

By Jonathan Strickland Feb 8, 2017

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Mark Your Calendars for These 2017 Space Events, Astronomy Fans

A total solar eclipse and a comet flyby are on the list of fascinating astronomical happenings 2017 has in store.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 9, 2017

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Jupiter-sized Planet Discovered Orbiting Two Stars

This is the largest-ever planet found in orbit around a binary star system, and like our own solar system neighbor, is a gas giant that probably has moons.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 14, 2016

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Spotted: Early Planetary Formation Around a Binary Star System

And you thought it was tough deciding which family to visit during the holidays. We just identified two stars in the process of forming a planet – or a planetary system.

By Christopher Hassiotis Feb 13, 2016

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Here's What Scientists Just Determined About the Moon's Influence on Rainfall

Our moon has the power to influence how much rain we get on Earth. The effect is too tiny to notice, but still: mad respect, Moon.

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 4, 2016

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Astronomers Investigating Planetary Birth Make Discoveries Around Baby Stars

Over billions of years, the universe has produced a lot of worlds. How does it happen? Astronomers are studying young stars and the exoplanets forming around them.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 19, 2016

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Dead Galaxies Indebted to Dark Matter

We'll give you yet another reason why dark matter is cooler than visible matter.

By Nicholas Gerbis Sep 15, 2015

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 10 Superstitions About Stars

These days, we may take the stars for granted, but it's not hard to imagine the wonder early humans must have felt gazing up at those inexplicable points of light. Naturally, superstitions were bound to develop — some more fortuitous than others.

By Bambi Turner

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Could the power of a neutron star be harnessed?

Relying on a collapsed star to power our lives on Earth might seem like a good solution to our energy crisis, but there's just one tiny problem: The process might be lethal.

By Kate Kershner

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 What's a double pulsar?

A single pulsar is fascinating enough, but as a set, these rapidly rotating neutron stars help scientists figure out mysteries of the universe.

By Kate Kershner

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Could a planet exist without a host star?

It's not uncommon for planets to wander alone through the universe like big, sullen teenagers. But how do they end up flying solo, and could they still harbor life?

By Kate Kershner

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Could a gamma-ray burst wipe out all life on Earth?

When a huge star collapses, it releases massive amounts of radiation in concentrated streams. If one of those streams hit Earth, it wouldn't be pretty. But where should we put "gamma-ray bursts" on our list of anxieties?

By Kate Kershner

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 How a Supernova Works

A dying star can explode with the force of a few octillion nuclear bombs and create any element in the universe. But why do stars go supernova?

By Laurie L. Dove

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 What is the universe made of?

It wasn't so long ago that astronomers thought the universe contained normal matter, or baryonic matter, the base unit of which is the atom. But when it comes to the cosmos, there's always more than meets the eye. What else is hanging out in space?

By William Harris

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Can scientists create a star on Earth?

Stars are enormous celestial bodies hot enough to register millions of degrees. They're fascinating scientific phenomena, but is it actually possible for scientists to create them?

By Jonathan Strickland

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 How do galaxies form?

Galaxies got their start nearly 14 billion years ago, with one unimaginably hot, dense and tiny pinpoint. How did we arrive at the universe's sprawling state of galactic affairs today?

By Robert Lamb

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 How are stars formed?

Long, long ago, our sun began its life as a mere twinkle in the universe's eye. How did it become the ruler of our solar system?

By Robert Lamb

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 What is the Milky Way?

It's your home, and a colossally sized one at that. How much do you know about your galactic digs and their residence amid the yawning universe?

By Robert Lamb