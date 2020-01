a CAT scan machine forms a full three-dimensional computer model of a patient's internal body. ©i Stockphoto.com /el sexeroso

CAT scans take the idea of conventional X-ray imaging to a new level. Instead of finding the outline of bones and organs, a CAT scan machine forms a full three-dimensional computer model of a patient's insides. Doctors can even examine the body one narrow slice at a time to pinpoint specific areas.

In this article, we'll examine the basic idea of CAT scans. While the computer t­echnology involved is fairly advanced, the fundamental concept at work is really very simple.