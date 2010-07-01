Astronomers

Astronomers have contributed greatly to our understanding of physics and motion. In this section you can learn all about famous astronomers and what each of them has contributed to our understanding of space.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Nostradamus

Nostradamus, the Latin name of Michel de Notredame (1503-1566), a French astrologer and physician.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Cassini, Giovanni Domenico

Cassini, Giovanni Domenico (Jean Dominique) (1625-1712), an Italian astronomer. As a skilled observer using the most accurate telescopes available at the time, Cassini made many important discoveries about the planets of the solar system.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Flammarion

Flammarion, (Nicolas) Camille (1842-1925), a French astronomer. He was the author of many popular books on astronomy, including The Atmosphere (1871), Popular Astronomy (1879), and Astronomy for Amateurs (1904).

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Clark, Alvan

Clark, Alvan (18041887), a United States maker of astronomical lenses. Five times his firm, Alvan Clark & Sons, made the then-largest telescope lens in the world.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Cannon, Annie Jump

Cannon, Annie Jump (18631941), a United States astronomer. She had a long, distinguished career at Harvard Observatory, 18961940, and was one of the foremost women scientists of her time.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Antony Hewish

Hewish, Antony (1924-) is a British astronomer and astrophysicist, a scientist who studies the physical nature, origin, and development of the solar system, galaxies, and the universe.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Eddington, Sir Arthur Stanley

Eddington, Sir Arthur Stanley (1882--1944), a British astronomer. As chief assistant at the Royal Greenwich Observatory, 1906--13, he began his studies of the motion, internal structure, and evolution of stars.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Hall, Asaph

Hall, Asaph (18291907), a United States astronomer. In 1877 Hall discovered the two satellites of Mars, naming them Deimos and Phobos.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Lovell, Sir Bernard

Lovell, Sir (Alfred Charles) Bernard (1913-), an English astronomer. In 1946 Lovell demonstrated the validity of using the techniques of radio astronomy to study meteors.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Sagan, Carl

Sagan, Carl (19341996), a United States scientist and author. He was a leading popularizer of science, appearing frequently on television and writing many best-selling books.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Carolyn Shoemaker

Shoemaker, Carolyn (1929-) is an American astronomer. She has discovered more comets than any other living astronomer.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Cecilia Helena Payne-Gaposchkin

Payne-Gaposchkin, Cecilia Helena (1900-1979) was a British-born astronomer who became an authority on variable stars (stars that change in brightness) and the structure of the Milky Way Galaxy.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Young, Charles Augustus

Young, Charles Augustus (18341908), a United States astronomer noted for his spectroscopic studies of the sun.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Abbot, Charles Greeley

Abbot, Charles Greeley (1872-1973), a United States astrophysicist and authority on solar radiation.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Mason, Charles

Mason, Charles (1730-1787), an English astronomer and surveyor. In addition to surveying the boundary between Maryland and Pennsylvania, Jeremiah Dixon and he fixed the precise measure of a degree of latitude in America.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Charles Messier

Messier, Charles (1730-1817), a French astronomer, discovered or independently codiscovered some 20 comets, earning him the nickname the “ferret of comets” by King Louis XV.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Clyde William Tombaugh

Tombaugh, Clyde William (1906-1997) was an American astronomer who discovered the dwarf planet Pluto.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 David H. Levy

Levy, David H. (1948) is an amateur astronomer who helped discover the Shoemaker-Levy 9 comet.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Rittenhouse, David

Rittenhouse, David (1732-1796), a United States astronomer and mathematician. Next to Benjamin Franklin, he was the most respected American man of science of his time.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Rosse, Earl of

Rosse, William Parsons, Third Earl of (1800-1867), a British astronomer and engineer.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Halley, Edmund

Halley, Edmund (1656?1743), an English astronomer and scientist. He is best known for his studies of thehcomet that bears his name.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Barnard, Edward Emerson

Barnard, Edward Emerson (1857-1923), a United States astronomer. He discovered 16 comets, Jupiter's fifth satellite, and many dark nebulae.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Hubble, Edwin P.

Hubble, Edwin P. (Powell) (18891953), a United States astronomer. Hubble revolationized astronomy by showing that the universe is much larger than had been previously believed and by providing observational evidence for the theory of an expanding universe.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Eudoxus of Cnidus

Eudoxus of Cnidus (NY duhs or kuh NY duhs) (400 B.C.?-350 B.C.?) was a Greek astronomer who made important contributions to the field of geometry.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Pease, Francis Gladheim

Pease, Francis Gladheim (18811938), a United States astronomer and optician. Pease made photographic and spectrographic studies of the moon, the planets, star clusters, and nebulae.