Some of the most famous physicists and their contributions to science are explained in this section. Learn famous physicists, such as Albert Einstein.
In his last act of genius, Hawking simplified the multiverse and suggests that it's not just boundless bubble universes out there.
Physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking was a fierce spirit who symbolized the foibles and complexities inherent in human nature. Learn more about him by taking our quiz.
The renowned scientist said in an interview with "Good Morning Britain" that he accepted Richard Branson's invite to fly into space without a moment's hesitation.
A new experiment supports the famous theoretical physicist's idea of radiation being emitted by black holes.
Global air pollution and weaponized artificial intelligence round out the trifecta of threats, the astrophysicist tells interviewer Larry King.
The celebrity astrophysicist takes a break from his current tour to discuss science and education with the hosts of the 'Stuff You Should Know' podcast.
All aspiring scientists, or just those who love knowledge, should know these quotes from greats like Carl Sagan, Marie Curie and Buzz Aldrin, among others.
Something else you didn't know about the Pluto exploration: Queen guitarist Brian May has serious science chops, and he contributed to the New Horizons mission.
The man who had some theories about relativity was also an eccentric who gleefully eschewed socks, dodged German military service and spurned social conventions.
He built President Eisenhower an indoor golf-training machine, analyzed the Zapruder film and searched for an Egyptian pyramid's treasure chamber using cosmic rays. Aren't you dying to meet this wide-ranging scientist?
He may have been born in Brooklyn, but Carl Sagan was gunning for the stars as soon as he arrived in this world. Get to know the scientist whose infectious delight in the universe still holds us spellbound.
He ventured to the abyss of black holes, wagered on the information paradox and floated around in zero gravity. Meet the man, the legend, the super scientist: Stephen Hawking.
He was born exactly 300 years after Galileo died. He never won a Nobel Prize, although he was awarded a guest spot on “The Simpsons.” What else do you know (or not know) about this acclaimed physicist?
The man immortalized on the left was behind the three laws of motion and the universal law of gravitation. He was also competitive, temperamental and fascinated with alchemy. How well do you know Newton?