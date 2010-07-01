Physicists

Some of the most famous physicists and their contributions to science are explained in this section. Learn famous physicists, such as Albert Einstein.

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking's Last Paper Takes on the Multiverse

In his last act of genius, Hawking simplified the multiverse and suggests that it's not just boundless bubble universes out there.

By Ian O'Neill May 4, 2018

 Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Stephen Hawking?

Physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking was a fierce spirit who symbolized the foibles and complexities inherent in human nature. Learn more about him by taking our quiz.

By Nathan Chandler

 Stephen Hawking Says 'Ultimate Ambition' Is to Journey Into Space

The renowned scientist said in an interview with "Good Morning Britain" that he accepted Richard Branson's invite to fly into space without a moment's hesitation.

By Jonathan Strickland Mar 20, 2017

 Stephen Hawking Right Again?

A new experiment supports the famous theoretical physicist's idea of radiation being emitted by black holes.

By Jonathan Strickland Aug 19, 2016

 Stephen Hawking: Our Own Stupidity Remains a Threat to Humanity

Global air pollution and weaponized artificial intelligence round out the trifecta of threats, the astrophysicist tells interviewer Larry King.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 29, 2016

 Stuff You Should Know Podcast Talks Big Bang With Neil deGrasse Tyson

The celebrity astrophysicist takes a break from his current tour to discuss science and education with the hosts of the 'Stuff You Should Know' podcast.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 15, 2016

 8 Inspiring Science Quotes to Share With Anyone Who Loves Learning

All aspiring scientists, or just those who love knowledge, should know these quotes from greats like Carl Sagan, Marie Curie and Buzz Aldrin, among others.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 7, 2016

 Rock Star Astrophysicist? Yes, and a For-Real Rock Star, Too

Something else you didn't know about the Pluto exploration: Queen guitarist Brian May has serious science chops, and he contributed to the New Horizons mission.

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 15, 2015

 10 Things You Didn't Know About Einstein

The man who had some theories about relativity was also an eccentric who gleefully eschewed socks, dodged German military service and spurned social conventions.

By Nicholas Gerbis

 10 Hispanic Scientists You Should Know

He built President Eisenhower an indoor golf-training machine, analyzed the Zapruder film and searched for an Egyptian pyramid's treasure chamber using cosmic rays. Aren't you dying to meet this wide-ranging scientist?

By Nicholas Gerbis

 How Carl Sagan Worked

He may have been born in Brooklyn, but Carl Sagan was gunning for the stars as soon as he arrived in this world. Get to know the scientist whose infectious delight in the universe still holds us spellbound.

By Marianne Spoon

 How Stephen Hawking Worked

He ventured to the abyss of black holes, wagered on the information paradox and floated around in zero gravity. Meet the man, the legend, the super scientist: Stephen Hawking.

By Marianne Spoon

 10 Cool Things You Didn't Know About Stephen Hawking

He was born exactly 300 years after Galileo died. He never won a Nobel Prize, although he was awarded a guest spot on “The Simpsons.” What else do you know (or not know) about this acclaimed physicist?

By Jane McGrath

 How Isaac Newton Worked

The man immortalized on the left was behind the three laws of motion and the universal law of gravitation. He was also competitive, temperamental and fascinated with alchemy. How well do you know Newton?

By Jacob Silverman