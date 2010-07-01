Famous Scientists

You may have heard the names Nikola Tesla and Marie Curie before, but do you know what they contributed to science? Here you can learn about some of the most famous scientists in the world.

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking's Last Paper Takes on the Multiverse

In his last act of genius, Hawking simplified the multiverse and suggests that it's not just boundless bubble universes out there.

By Ian O'Neill May 4, 2018

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Stephen Hawking?

Physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking was a fierce spirit who symbolized the foibles and complexities inherent in human nature. Learn more about him by taking our quiz.

By Nathan Chandler

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking Says 'Ultimate Ambition' Is to Journey Into Space

The renowned scientist said in an interview with "Good Morning Britain" that he accepted Richard Branson's invite to fly into space without a moment's hesitation.

By Jonathan Strickland Mar 20, 2017

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking Right Again?

A new experiment supports the famous theoretical physicist's idea of radiation being emitted by black holes.

By Jonathan Strickland Aug 19, 2016

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking: Our Own Stupidity Remains a Threat to Humanity

Global air pollution and weaponized artificial intelligence round out the trifecta of threats, the astrophysicist tells interviewer Larry King.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 29, 2016

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stuff You Should Know Podcast Talks Big Bang With Neil deGrasse Tyson

The celebrity astrophysicist takes a break from his current tour to discuss science and education with the hosts of the 'Stuff You Should Know' podcast.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 15, 2016

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 8 Inspiring Science Quotes to Share With Anyone Who Loves Learning

All aspiring scientists, or just those who love knowledge, should know these quotes from greats like Carl Sagan, Marie Curie and Buzz Aldrin, among others.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 7, 2016

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Rock Star Astrophysicist? Yes, and a For-Real Rock Star, Too

Something else you didn't know about the Pluto exploration: Queen guitarist Brian May has serious science chops, and he contributed to the New Horizons mission.

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 15, 2015

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 10 Things You Didn't Know About Einstein

The man who had some theories about relativity was also an eccentric who gleefully eschewed socks, dodged German military service and spurned social conventions.

By Nicholas Gerbis

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 10 Hispanic Scientists You Should Know

He built President Eisenhower an indoor golf-training machine, analyzed the Zapruder film and searched for an Egyptian pyramid's treasure chamber using cosmic rays. Aren't you dying to meet this wide-ranging scientist?

By Nicholas Gerbis

Science Dictionary / Famous Scientists
 10 Cool Things About Carl Sagan

He is famous for a phrase he never said, for wearing turtlenecks and for hosting the original 'Cosmos' TV series. As enthusiastic about the stars as he was about marijuana, Carl Sagan led a very surprising life. Here are 10 cool facts.

By Laurie L. Dove

Science Dictionary / Famous Scientists
 10 Cool Things About Neil deGrasse Tyson

He starred with Superman, drove the getaway car at Pluto's demise and was voted sexiest astrophysicist by People magazine. Is there anything Neil deGrasse Tyson can't do?

By Laurie L. Dove

Science Dictionary / Famous Scientists
 Are all great scientific thinkers atheist?

Is this famous primatologist atheist, agnostic or theistic? Find out as we bravely explore whether science and religion must always collide.

By Marianne Spoon

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 How Carl Sagan Worked

He may have been born in Brooklyn, but Carl Sagan was gunning for the stars as soon as he arrived in this world. Get to know the scientist whose infectious delight in the universe still holds us spellbound.

By Marianne Spoon

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 How Stephen Hawking Worked

He ventured to the abyss of black holes, wagered on the information paradox and floated around in zero gravity. Meet the man, the legend, the super scientist: Stephen Hawking.

By Marianne Spoon

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 10 Cool Things You Didn't Know About Stephen Hawking

He was born exactly 300 years after Galileo died. He never won a Nobel Prize, although he was awarded a guest spot on “The Simpsons.” What else do you know (or not know) about this acclaimed physicist?

By Jane McGrath

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Nostradamus

Nostradamus, the Latin name of Michel de Notredame (1503-1566), a French astrologer and physician.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Cassini, Giovanni Domenico

Cassini, Giovanni Domenico (Jean Dominique) (1625-1712), an Italian astronomer. As a skilled observer using the most accurate telescopes available at the time, Cassini made many important discoveries about the planets of the solar system.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Flammarion

Flammarion, (Nicolas) Camille (1842-1925), a French astronomer. He was the author of many popular books on astronomy, including The Atmosphere (1871), Popular Astronomy (1879), and Astronomy for Amateurs (1904).

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Clark, Alvan

Clark, Alvan (18041887), a United States maker of astronomical lenses. Five times his firm, Alvan Clark & Sons, made the then-largest telescope lens in the world.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Cannon, Annie Jump

Cannon, Annie Jump (18631941), a United States astronomer. She had a long, distinguished career at Harvard Observatory, 18961940, and was one of the foremost women scientists of her time.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Antony Hewish

Hewish, Antony (1924-) is a British astronomer and astrophysicist, a scientist who studies the physical nature, origin, and development of the solar system, galaxies, and the universe.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Eddington, Sir Arthur Stanley

Eddington, Sir Arthur Stanley (1882--1944), a British astronomer. As chief assistant at the Royal Greenwich Observatory, 1906--13, he began his studies of the motion, internal structure, and evolution of stars.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Hall, Asaph

Hall, Asaph (18291907), a United States astronomer. In 1877 Hall discovered the two satellites of Mars, naming them Deimos and Phobos.

Famous Scientists / Astronomers
 Lovell, Sir Bernard

Lovell, Sir (Alfred Charles) Bernard (1913-), an English astronomer. In 1946 Lovell demonstrated the validity of using the techniques of radio astronomy to study meteors.