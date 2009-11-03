5 Most Amazing Caves

Waitomo's diffused glow and great acoustics make the perfect concert space. iStockphoto.com /Philartphace

Waitomo, New Zealand

In New Zealand, music lovers can go underground to experience some of the most memorable performances. The Waitomo Glowworm Caves have hosted musical events due to the system's incredible acoustics.

Specifically, the music venue is The Cathedral, a 60-foot-tall (18-meter) room on the cave's lower level that has hosted the likes of the Vienna Boys' Choir and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa [source: Discover Waitomo]. Its unique acoustics are said to produce an incredibly pure sound.

But that's not actually what the caves are famous for. As the name implies, the Waitomo Glowworm Caves have their own indoor illumination: thousands of Arachnocampa luminosa glowworms. The mosquito-sized creatures are found only in New Zealand and cast a glow over the cave's interior.

Visitors can particularly enjoy the glow during a boat trip down Waitomo River, which runs through the lower level of the cavern.

For more information on caves and related topics, look over the links below.

