Geologic Processes

Geological processes have helped to create many iconic features on Earth. Processes, such as plate tectonics, are what shapes the face of the Earth. Here you can discover the power of geological processes.
The oceans on planet Earth cycle through daily tidal changes. But the ground beneath our feet experiences tides of its own, too.
The Sahara has expanded by about 10 percent in the past century, mostly due to natural causes, but not all. We can blame the rest on man-made climate change.
Petrified wood can be found all over the world, but how is it created?
Scientist have figured out why two historic avalanches happened on the same unlikely slopes within weeks of one another.
If geology has taught us anything about Earth's history, it's that nothing is permanent. And that goes for mountain ranges, all of which are constantly rising and falling.
Geologists agree that the world's landmasses were once all one supercontinent. Is it likely to happen again?
The beautiful scenery in Washington state hides a darker history. It was formed by a gigantic volcanic eruption that cooled the planet.
Scientists have found that snow and rain trigger earthquakes. Could their study help predict the Big One?
Antarctica's Blood Falls looks like a geological horror scene. For decades, scientists weren't sure why. Until now.
Talk about a Brexit! Scientists have clues to catastrophic flooding that destroyed a land bridge that once connected England and France.
You might be in trouble when the end of the world is near, but at least your data won't be.
Surprisingly, living in a city with a high level of natural radiation doesn't have any ill effects.
The American West may seem rugged, but it's a fragile environment. 21st-century flow levels for the Colorado are down 19 percent from 20th-century averages.
The Cuvette Centrale peatlands hold astounding amounts of carbon scientists had never fully mapped. The new discovery emphasizes a need for protection.
Decades after the massive conflict, reminders of battles linger in pristine Pacific waters.
Recent icebergs and unexpected glacial rifts are indicating that something troubling is going on beneath the ice.
Science has determined that disappearing completely into quicksand isn't possible — but that doesn't mean that getting stuck still won't kill you.
Sea level change, plastic pollution and invasive species aren’t just political issues — they’re likely signs of a new epoch called the Anthropocene, geologists say.
Snorkelers found what looked to be the ancient ruins near the Greek island of Zakynthos, but not all that glitters is gold.
Geologists have for the first time recreated the details of the enormous event that created the terrain in what became one of the West's most iconic national parks.
"The 26th century" doesn't roll off the tongue as easily as "the 21st century" does. But that hasn't stopped us from imagining what our hometown planet will be like in a few hundred years. Any guesses?
The world of our far-future descendants may be as unrecognizable to us as our bustling, urbanized world would be to our bewildered ancient forefathers. Will energy drive many of those changes?
Whether they're underwater or on dry land, caves can offer up dramatic views and provide homes for exotic plants and animals -- and sometimes people, too.
The Doll's Theater of Carlsbad Caverns looks otherworldly and took ages to form. What other incredible sights await us below ground?
Sand dunes belch, moan and hum. They roll across the desert, seeking out new locales. You might even say they breed. It's no wonder people call these giant sand formations lifelike.