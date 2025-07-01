10 Purple Gemstones for Seriously Regal Vibes

" " Whether you're looking for the perfect purple gemstone to use as a pendant or an allegedly protective purple crystal, we've got you covered. SunChan / Getty Images

Purple gemstones aren't just for royalty, but their regal vibe is hard to ignore. From ancient talismans to modern crystal "therapy," purple stones have long held a prized place in our jewelry collections and cultural traditions.

What makes a gemstone purple? It usually comes down to trace elements — tiny bits of other minerals that tweak the stone's natural color.

Depending on its chemical makeup and viewing angle, a purple gem can show different hues like pale lilac, deep violet, or even a flash of blue-green.