A Season for Change: The Equinox and Solstice Quiz

winter solstice

autum equinox

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, usually occurring around June 21. On that day, Earth is positioned in its orbit so that the North Pole is leaning most toward the sun. Locations north of the equator will have more than 12 hours of daylight. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually occurring around December 21 in the northern hemisphere.

summer solstice