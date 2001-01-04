How Oil Refining Works

­I­n movies and television shows -- Giant, Oklahoma Crude, Armageddon, Beverly Hillbillies -- we have seen images of thick, black crude oil gushing out of the ground or a drilling platform.­

But when you pump the gasoline for your ­car, you've probably noticed that it is clear.

Advertisement

And there are so many other products that come from oil, including crayons, plastics, heating oil, jet fuel, kerosene, synthetic fibers and tires.­

­How is it possible to start with crude oil and end up with gasoline and all of these other products?­

In­ this article, we'll examine the chemistry and technology involved in refining crude oil to produce all of these different things.