How Ecofeminism Works

The study of ecofeminism started informally at conferences in the U.S., U.K. and Germany and though grassroots efforts in India and Africa. Today, courses and programs on ecofeminism are taught at universities and colleges worldwide. Here are a few:
- Athabasca University in Canada
- Bucknell University
- Colorado College
- Harvard University
- Northern Arizona University
- Northland College
- Oregon State
- San Francisco State University
- University of North West Texas
- University of Toronto
Two instructors at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth taught a course on ecofeminism and published their experience in an article titled "Breaking boundaries: ecofeminism in the classroom." Catherine Villanueva Gardner's and Jeannette E. Riley's course was listed as "Ecofeminism: Theory and Practice" and set out to define ecofeminism and teach various ecofeminist approaches to both local and global women's issues. In tandem with teaching the theory and practice of ecofeminism, Gardner and Riley also intended for the course to "enable students to see themselves as citizens who must engage responsibly with complex social issues" [source: Gardner and Riley]. The educational approach to ecofeminism not only enlightens students to the theories and practices of the movement, but also helps enlist new ecofeminists to the cause.
You can always read up on ecofeminism outside of the classroom, too, by checking out works from authors such as Rachel Carson, Petra Kelly, Mary Melllor, Wangari Muta Maathai, Mary Mies, Val Plumwood and many others.
To learn more about ecofeminism and environmentalism in general, dive into the links below.
Sources
