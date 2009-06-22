Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Environmental Science
  4. Green Technology
  5. Sustainable Technologies
  6. Sustainable Technologies at Home

Top 5 Energy-efficient Computers

by Maria Trimarchi
5

Dell Studio Hybrid

The Dell Studio Hybrid is 80 percent smaller than a typical desktop.
The Dell Studio Hybrid is 80 percent smaller than a typical desktop.
Photo courtesy of Amazon.com

Dell calls the Studio Hybrid its greenest consumer desktop, and both Energy Star and EPEAT give it the thumbs up. The Studio Hybrid's 87-percent-efficient power supply meets Energy Star's 4.0 green computing standards, and EPEAT gives the system its highest rating, gold.

The Studio Hybrid is 80 percent smaller than a typical desktop computer and uses about 70 percent less power than most standard desktop computers. The computer's packaging is made from 95-percent-recyclable materials and comes with less printed documentation -- 75 percent less by weight (all documentation is made available online instead) [source: Dell].

Advertisement

For an additional charge, you can personalize it with a bamboo sleeve. And when you're ready to upgrade, the Studio Hybrid comes with its own system recycling kit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What Do the Numbers Inside Recycling Symbols on Plastic Items Mean?

How FIPEL Bulbs Work

How Water-powered Clocks Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement