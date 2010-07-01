Energy production technologies bring about new, clean, sustainable sources of energy. Read up on the newest, most affordable ways for us to fuel machines and devices.
China, the world's largest emitter of CO2, is making steps to combat those emissions by creating the world's largest floating solar panel farm.
Some scientists are proposing a massive array of wind-powered pumps to bring more Arctic water to the surface, so it can freeze and thicken existing sea ice.
A French company has created a miniature wind turbine that looks like a tree and could provide enough energy for a house.
The big problem of cleaning water quickly and cheaply might just have been solved, thanks to this tiny gadget.
These days, it seems everyone is "going green." From individuals to businesses, everyone is looking for ways to be more sustainable and environmentally-friendly. But is green tech the way of the future or just another fad?
The rising cost and projected scarcity of fossil fuels has people talking. But finding a new power source and developing an infrastructure will be costly and challenging. Will we still be using gasoline in 2050?
What if you could make solar cells that were cheaper, smaller and more efficient? In theory, nano flakes could help you do that, if the technology ever gets off the ground.
Watch mountains of water crash along the coast, and you'll have no doubts about the ocean's awesome power and the energy potential it holds. Humans have been interested in harnessing that energy for centuries.
There are two main ways of generating energy from the sun. But one -- solar thermal technology -- is really poised to take off as a clean, reliable form of alternative energy.
Cellulosic ethanol can be made from any old stem, leaf or tree trunk. Farm wastes, grass clippings and recycled newspaper will work, too. So when can we expect this alternative fuel to arrive at gas stations?
Gasification could represent a second chance for coal. Will this old technology, which can run on coal or biomass, get a new life as one of the most important energy alternatives of the future?
What if harnessing hydroelectric power didn't require building a large dam and an even bigger reservoir? Bourne Energy has plans for a device that harnesses the natural movement of water in rivers.
That's not just any mud. That's a fossil fuel that's stashed away in huge quantities in deposits all over the Earth's crust. Could that frozen fuel also heat up the planet?
Solar energy is clean and plentiful. There's one big problem, though: The sun doesn't shine all the time. Is there a way to keep solar plants powered up through the night?
You know what geothermal energy is -- heat from the Earth. Could a new twist on geothermal power help countries achieve energy independence?
Plants produce energy so perfectly: converting sunlight, carbon dioxide and water into power and emitting nothing harmful in the process. Can we imitate such an elegant system?