Top 5 Energy-efficient Computers

The Dell OptiPlex is Energy Star 4.0 compliant. Photo courtesy of Amazon.com

Dell's OptiPlex line is a solid choice for professionals looking for an expandable, scalable desktop. It's also an energy-efficient workhorse -- the OptiPlex is Energy Star 4.0 compliant and carries an EPEAT gold rating.

It's not only the computers that are going green at Dell -- the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ranks Dell in the top five in the latest EPA Fortune 500 Green Power Challenge [source: EPA]. Dell is committed to reducing its desktop and laptop energy consumption by up to 25 percent by 2010 through the use of integrated Energy Smart technologies, including energy-optimized hardware and software. Since 2005, the OptiPlex's energy efficiency has improved by about 50 percent [source: Business Wire].