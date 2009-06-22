Top 5 Energy-efficient Computers

Like their green brethren, ThinkCentre desktops are Energy Star 4.0 compliant and have earned the EPEAT gold rating.

What makes the ThinkCentre especially green? Systems using their power-management tools can reduce energy consumption by 69 percent [source: Lenovo]. Lenovo estimates that energy savings translate into a cost savings of $40 on your yearly electricity bill. And it's not just dollars saved, it's CO 2 emissions reduced, too. The ThinkCentre is designed to reduce CO 2 emissions by 575 pounds (261 kilograms) per desktop every year, which is about the same as if 185 gallons (703 liters) of gasoline went unused [source: Lenovo].