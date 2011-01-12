10 Amazing Ancient Egyptian Inventions

As we mentioned previously, the Egyptians had a lot of trouble with their teeth, in large part because their bread had grit and sand in it, which wore out their enamel. While they didn't have dentistry, they did make some effort to keep their teeth clean. Archaeologists have found toothpicks buried alongside mummies, apparently placed there so that they could clean food debris from between their teeth in the afterlife. Along with the Babylonians, they're also credited with inventing the first toothbrushes, which were frayed ends of wooden twigs.

But the Egyptians also contributed a innovation to dental hygiene, in the form of toothpaste. Early ingredients included the powder of ox hooves, ashes, burnt eggshells and pumice, which probably made for a less-than-refreshing morning tooth-care ritual [source: Colgate.com]. Archaeologists recently found what appears to be a more advanced toothpaste recipe and how-to-brush guide written on papyrus that dates back to the Roman occupation in the fourth century A.D. The unknown author explains how to mix precise amounts of rock salt, mint, dried iris flower and grains of pepper, to form a "powder for white and perfect teeth" [source: Zoech].

Advertisement

Gums bleeding? No problem. The discovery of the Egyptian toothpaste concoction was presented in 2003 at a dental conference in Vienna, where some of the dentists sampled a replication of the ancient blend. "I found that it was not unpleasant," one dentist told the Telegraph. "It was painful on my gums and made them bleed as well, but that's not a bad thing, and afterwards my mouth felt fresh and clean" [source: Zoech].

Related Articles

Sources

Boeree, C. George. "Evolution of Alphabets." (Jan. 16, 2011) http://webspace.ship.edu/cgboer/evolalpha.html

Brewer, Douglas J. and Emily Teeter. "Ancient Egyptian Society and Family Life." University of Chicago. 2004. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://fathom.lib.uchicago.edu/2/21701778/

Brier, Bob and Hobbs, Hoyt. "Daily Life of the Ancient Egyptians." Greenwood Press. 1999. (Jan. 31, 2012) http://www.questia.com/PM.qst?a=o&d=15273381

The British Museum. "Writing." (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.ancientegypt.co.uk/writing/home.html

Brown, Robert W. "Ancient Civilizations to 300 BC." University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Jan. 3, 2006. (Jan. 29, 2011) http://www.uncp.edu/home/rwb/lecture_ancient_civ.htm

Buffington, Kelly. "Eyeliner, Egypt, 4000 BCE." Smithsonian. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.smith.edu/hsc/museum/ancient_inventions/eyeliner2.html

De Vries, M.J., Cross, Nigel and Grant, Donald P. "Design Methodology and Relationships With Science." Kluver Academic Publishers. 1993. (Jan. 31, 2012) http://books.google.com/books?id=4T8U_J1h7noC&pg=PA34&dq=egyptian+locks&hl=en&sa=X&ei=LL0oT4HYJ-TU2AW2s9HrAg&ved=0CDoQ6AEwAg#v=onepage&q=egyptian%20locks&f=false

Discovering Egypt. "Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphic Writing." (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.discoveringegypt.com/hiero1.htm

Dunn, Jimmy. "Egyptian Papyrus Historically." Tour Egypt. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.touregypt.net/featurestories/papyrus.htm

Dunn, Jimmy. "Facial Hair (Specifically, Beards) in Ancient Egypt." TourEgypt.com. (Jan. 31, 2012) http://www.touregypt.net/featurestories/beards.htm

Egyptian Papyrus. "Egyptian Papyrus." (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.egyptian-papyrus.co.uk/

Georgia Tech. "Invention of Paper." June 13, 2006. (Jan. 29. 2011) http://www.ipst.gatech.edu/amp/collection/museum_invention_paper.htm

Hamed, A. Ead. "Cosmetics in Ancient Egypt." Levity.com. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.levity.com/alchemy/islam23.html

Harrow, Katie. "The history of the written word." New Archeology. 2003. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.newarchaeology.com/articles/writing.php

Hatch, Robert A. "Egyptian Contributions to Astronomy." University of Florida. February 1999. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.clas.ufl.edu/users/ufhatch/HIS-SCI-STUDY-GUIDE/0011_egyptianContrib2Astron.html

"History of Toothbrushes and Toothpastes." Colgate.com. (Jan. 31, 2012) http://www.colgate.com/app/CP/US/EN/OC/Information/Articles/Oral-and-Dental-Health-Basics/Oral-Hygiene/Brushing-and-Flossing/article/History-of-Toothbrushes-and-Toothpastes.cvsp

Holden, Constance. "An Egyptian Birthplace for ABCs." Science. Vol. 286. no. 5445. Nov. 26, 1999. (Jan. 16, 2011)

Hooker, Richard. "EgyptianTimeline." Washington State University. June 6, 1999. (Jan. 29, 2011) http://www.wsu.edu:8080/~dee/EGYPT/TIMELINE.HTM

How It Works: Science and Technology, Vol. 9. Marshall Cavendish. 2003. (Jan. 31, 2012. http://www.questia.com/PM.qst?a=o&d=116424284

Hwt-Hrw, Akhet. "The Calendars of Ancient Egypt." (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.hwt-hrw.com/calendars.php

King, James. "Cleopatra's Needle: A History of the London Obelisk with an Exposition of the Hieroglyphics." Religious Tract Society. 1883. (Jan, 31, 2012) http://books.google.com/books?id=rQ0GAAAAQAAJ&pg=PA104&dq=Cleopatra+wore+beard&hl=en&sa=X&ei=2asoT_egE8W22gXAhcznAg&ved=0CDoQ6AEwAQ#v=onepage&q&f=false

King Tut. "Egyptian Make Up." (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.king-tut.org.uk/ancient-egyptians/egyptian-make-up.htm

Knight, Edward Henry. "Knight's American Medical Dictionary. " J.B. Ford and Co. 1872. (Jan. 31, 2012) http://bit.ly/xMAoDq

Leju, Charles Lugor. "Ancient Egyptian Farming and Tools." Minnesota State University Mankato. 2002. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.mnsu.edu/emuseum/prehistory/egypt/dailylife/farming_tools.htm

Lorenzi, Rossella. "Bowling Invented in Ancient Egypt." Discovery News. Jul. 25, 2007. http://dsc.discovery.com/news/2007/07/25/game_arc.html

Patch, Diana Craig. "Life in Ancient Egypt." Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 1990. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.carnegiemnh.org/online/egypt/agriculture.html

PBS. "Pyramids -- How Tall?" 1997. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/pyramid/geometry/height.html

Pryor, Frederic L. "The Invention of the Plow." Comparative Studies in Society and History. Vol. 27 no. 4 October 1985.

Rutgers University. "Ancient Egyptian Calendar and Chronology." (Jan. 16, 2011) http://math.camden.rutgers.edu/extension01.pdf

University of Bremen. "The New Gospel Fragments." (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www-user.uni-bremen.de/~wie/Egerton/BellSkeat2.html

WebMD. "History of Makeup." 2009. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.webmd.com/skin-beauty/guide/history-makeup

Weininger, Richard. "The Nile, the Moon and Sirius: The Ancient Egyptian Calendar." Tour Egypt. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://www.touregypt.net/egypt-info/magazine-mag03012001-magf1.htm

Wherley, Jon. "Drawing by Firelight (30,000BC)." Penn State. (Jan. 29, 2011) http://www2.yk.psu.edu/~jmj3/sna_whe1.htm

Whittaker, Gordon. "The Rise, Zenith and Fall of Writing Systems." Antiquity. Vol. 84, No. 324 June, 2010.

Wudka, Jose. "Egypt." Sept. 24, 1998. (Jan. 16, 2011) http://physics.ucr.edu/~wudka/Physics7/Notes_www/node25.html

Zoech, Irene. "The ancient Egyptian recipe for toothpaste." The Telegraph. Jan. 19, 2003. (Jan. 31, 2012) http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/austria/1419375/The-ancient-Egyptian-recipe-for-toothpaste.html