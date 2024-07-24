The Most Expensive Metal in the World Isn't Gold or Platinum

By: Mack Hayden  |  Jul 24, 2024
When you think of the major precious metals, gold may be the first one that comes to mind. But platinum metals and a could more obscure ones that start with the letter "R" out-price these gold bars. Charles ORear / Getty Images

Precious metals are not just shiny and attractive; these elements are also incredibly valuable, often used in a wide range of industries from jewelry to high-tech applications.

But what makes a precious metal valuable and elevates to the most expensive metal in the world? Factors such as rarity, applications and market demand each play a crucial role.

Contents
  1. What Makes Precious Metals Expensive?
  2. Platinum Group Metals: A Subset of Precious Metals
  3. Rhodium: The Most Expensive Precious Metal on Earth
  4. 5 Other Examples of the Most Valuable Precious Metals
  5. Expensive Metals Make the World Go Round

What Makes Precious Metals Expensive?

Precious metals are rare — really rare. Unlike common metals such as iron or aluminum, precious metals occur in limited quantities. This scarcity is one of the primary reasons these metals command high prices. Mining and extracting these metals is often a challenging and costly process, adding to their value.

Even though these are the rarest metals on Earth, they also have plenty of practical uses. These applications contribute significantly to their value.

Market demand is another vital factor. The global demand for precious metals can fluctuate based on economic conditions, technological advancements and industrial needs.

For instance, the demand for rhodium skyrocketed with stricter environmental regulations, increasing the need for efficient catalytic converters in cars.

Platinum Group Metals: A Subset of Precious Metals

The platinum group metals (PGMs) include osmium, ruthenium, iridium, palladium and rhodium. Even though gold and silver may be the most famous precious metals, the platinum group is the most sought-after in reality.

That's largely due to their incredibly functional properties:

  • High corrosion resistance: These metals are highly resistant to oxidation and corrosion, making them ideal for long-lasting applications.
  • Catalytic properties: Many of these noble metals serve as excellent catalysts, essential in chemical reactions.
  • High melting points: This makes them suitable for high-temperature applications.

These characteristics make PGMs vital in various industries, including automotive, electronics and jewelry.

Can they be a sign of luxury? Of course! But they're also part of our everyday lives — yes, even the most expensive metal in the world.

Rhodium: The Most Expensive Precious Metal on Earth

Rhodium is a silver-white metal that is part of the platinum group. As of now, it's also the most valuable precious metal on the planet. Have a catalytic converter in your car? Then you've got rhodium in your life right now!

The most valuable precious metal in the world helps reduce toxic gas emissions and pollutants. As such, the global automotive industry consumes nearly 80 percent of the world's rhodium. The high demand, combined with very limited supply — at least comparatively speaking — makes rhodium the most expensive metal on Earth.

South Africa is the leading producer of rhodium, contributing around 80 percent of the global supply. The metal is often found in ores mixed with other platinum group metals and requires extensive processing to extract.

Other notable producers include Russia and Canada, but their output is significantly lower than that of South Africa.

5 Other Examples of the Most Valuable Precious Metals

While rhodium holds the top spot as the most expensive metal, several other precious metals also command high prices due to their specialized properties and limited availability. Here are five other valuable metals.

1. Iridium: A Corrosion-Resistant Precious Metal

Iridium is known for its remarkable resistance to corrosion, even at high temperatures. This metal is virtually impervious to air, water, salts and acids, making it incredibly durable. However, its hardness makes it difficult to fabricate into usable parts.

Despite this challenge, iridium is used as an additive to strengthen alloys and in high-temperature applications such as spark plugs and crucibles. The largest deposits of iridium are found in South Africa and Russia, where it is mined as a byproduct of nickel.

2. Osmium: The Densest Naturally Occurring Element

Osmium is a hard, bluish-white metal and the densest naturally occurring element on Earth. Its high density and hardness make it valuable for specific applications, such as electrical contacts and the tips of fountain pens.

Osmium occurs naturally in iridosule and in platinum-bearing river sands found in regions like the Urals, North America and South America.

3. Gold: The Most Famous Valuable Metal

Gold is perhaps the most well-known of all precious metals. Its historical significance, cultural value and various applications make it a cornerstone of wealth and luxury. Gold's primary uses include jewelry, electronics and as a financial asset.

  • Jewelry: Gold is highly prized for its luster and rarity, making it a symbol of wealth and status. It's a common base for wedding rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces.
  • Electronics: Due to its excellent conductivity and resistance to tarnish, gold is used in connectors, switches and other components.
  • Investment: Gold is a popular investment vehicle, often seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

4. Ruthenium: A Hard and Corrosion-resistant Metal Element

Ruthenium is another member of the platinum group metals, widely used in the electronics industry, particularly in chip resistors. The chemical industry also uses ruthenium to coat the anodes of electrochemical cells that produce chlorine.

Miners are most likely to dig up this metal in ores throughout the mountains of North and South America.

5. Rhenium: A Platinum Metal for the Skies

Rhenium is treasured for its use in high-temperature superalloys, which are crucial in the aerospace industry. These superalloys are used in the combustion chambers, turbine blades and exhaust nozzles of jet engines, where they must withstand extreme conditions.

Rhenium is obtained from molybdenite in porphyry copper mines and is recovered as a by-product of molybdenum processing. Major producers of rhenium include the USA, Chile, Canada and Russia.

Expensive Metals Make the World Go Round

Understanding the major precious metals and their uses provides insight into why they are so valuable and highlights their importance in various industries, from automotive and electronics to aerospace and beyond. Each offers unique properties and applications that contribute to their high value.

While rhodium may be at the top of the food chain as far as cost, each of these metals is just as important when it comes to facilitating so many elements of modern life. They may seem like a status symbol at first glance, but they're also a necessity for our electronic age.

