Forensics is the examination, through physical evidence, of a criminal event or incident. Learn about the various types of forensic disciplines and how they are used to bring the guilty to justice.
Our fingerprints serve to definitively identify us forever, right? But do they? How long do fingerprints remain usable as identification after we are dead?
DNA found at a crime scene doesn't automatically mean the person matching it is guilty, say researchers of new forensics guide.
They say gunshot residue is not a good way to ID a suspect.
First, you burn the body until only brittle, pulverized bones are left. These remains are pulverized into ashes, and then placed into urns -- or diamonds, coral reefs and even outer space.
If you were thrown into prison for a crime you didn't commit, you'd probably welcome DNA profiling. Although the use of this technology has recently helped bring justice, there may be cause for concern.
Criminals always leave traces behind after a crime is committed. In fact, footprints, tire tracks and tool marks are often more prevalent than fingerprints at a crime scene. What can impression evidence tell an investigator?
When a corpse is found, the presence of insects gets a lot of attention during the investigation. But which bugs show up for the flesh feast? And how much can these bugs reveal about death?
Imagine walking through a field and stumbling upon scads of corpses, all in various states of decomposition. It's not the setting for your next nightmare, but rather a very real discipline of forensic anthropology.
One of the most influential ideas in forensic science history is known as Locard's exchange principle. This simple, yet groundbreaking idea forever changed the way we fight crime. But who was Edmond Locard, anyway?
Will your favorite criminal drama feature investigators packing calculators instead of heat? Probably not. However, forensic accountants help investigate criminal and civil cases involving financial issues like fraud.
If serial killer Ted Bundy hadn't been a biter, he might never have been caught. What can bite marks and teeth tell us about a person?
In detective movies or TV shows like "CSI," photographers swarm in and take countless pictures of a crime scene. But how does crime scene photography really go down?
Was it Miss Scarlett in the conservatory with a wrench? A bloodstain pattern analyst might be able to tell you. The blood from a crime scene has a story to tell.
Detectives arrive at a crime scene and lift fingerprints from the murder weapon. They'll use these oily markings to catch their criminal. But how do they match the print to the killer?
Investigators quickly determined that the wildfire that killed five firefighters and burned more than 40,000 acres in Esperanza, CA, was the result of arson.
When there's a suspect in a crime and the evidence includes a handwritten note, investigators may call in handwriting experts to see if there's a match. Learn all about forensic handwriting analysis.
When you watch crime drama on TV, you don't usually see what happens after the police and ambulance leave a murder scene. One thing those people do not do is clean up the blood. That's the work of a whole different team.
Learn what really goes on when a CSI "processes a crime scene" and get a real-world view of crime scene investigation from a primary scene responder with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
While watching television shows like 'Law and Order,' sometimes you hear about medical examiners and other times you hear about coroners. Are they one and the same?
The job of a coroner usually provokes fear, apprehension, or extreme anxiety in people. But handling the deceased is a necessary task. Cut through the mystery of this often misunderstood process and learn the details of the preparation, procedure, and tools needed to perform an autopsy.
I was watching a movie the other night and the main character found a mummy in his backyard. Does this really happen? Could someone find a mummy in his backyard?
They stick around long after death and compete with the likes of Dracula, Frankenstein's monster and the Wolfman as one of the great figures of classic horror movies. Are you brave enough to unravel the history of these real-life, tangible ghosts?
You may know a bit about polygraphs, but do you know which physical reactions it actually monitors? Get the scoop in this article.
Bullets, wires and nails are all measured with unusual measurement systems and units -- and they all show just how interesting measurement systems can be!