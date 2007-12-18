Forensic Science

Forensics is the examination, through physical evidence, of a criminal event or incident. Learn about the various types of forensic disciplines and how they are used to bring the guilty to justice.

 Do a Person’s Fingerprints Change After Death?

Our fingerprints serve to definitively identify us forever, right? But do they? How long do fingerprints remain usable as identification after we are dead?

By Patrick J. Kiger May 8, 2018

 Why DNA Evidence Can Be Unreliable

DNA found at a crime scene doesn't automatically mean the person matching it is guilty, say researchers of new forensics guide.

By Dave Roos Feb 8, 2017

 Experts Skeptical About Using Snot to Identify a Shooter

They say gunshot residue is not a good way to ID a suspect.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Mar 15, 2016

 How Cremation Works

First, you burn the body until only brittle, pulverized bones are left. These remains are pulverized into ashes, and then placed into urns -- or diamonds, coral reefs and even outer space.

By Michelle Kim

 How DNA Profiling Works

If you were thrown into prison for a crime you didn't commit, you'd probably welcome DNA profiling. Although the use of this technology has recently helped bring justice, there may be cause for concern.

By Shanna Freeman

 How Impression Evidence Works

Criminals always leave traces behind after a crime is committed. In fact, footprints, tire tracks and tool marks are often more prevalent than fingerprints at a crime scene. What can impression evidence tell an investigator?

By John Fuller

 What do bugs have to do with forensic science?

When a corpse is found, the presence of insects gets a lot of attention during the investigation. But which bugs show up for the flesh feast? And how much can these bugs reveal about death?

By John Fuller

 How Body Farms Work

Imagine walking through a field and stumbling upon scads of corpses, all in various states of decomposition. It's not the setting for your next nightmare, but rather a very real discipline of forensic anthropology.

By Tom Scheve

 How Locard's Exchange Principle Works

One of the most influential ideas in forensic science history is known as Locard's exchange principle. This simple, yet groundbreaking idea forever changed the way we fight crime. But who was Edmond Locard, anyway?

By John Fuller

 How Forensic Accounting Works

Will your favorite criminal drama feature investigators packing calculators instead of heat? Probably not. However, forensic accountants help investigate criminal and civil cases involving financial issues like fraud.

By Shanna Freeman

 How Forensic Dentistry Works

If serial killer Ted Bundy hadn't been a biter, he might never have been caught. What can bite marks and teeth tell us about a person?

By Shanna Freeman

 How Crime Scene Photography Works

In detective movies or TV shows like "CSI," photographers swarm in and take countless pictures of a crime scene. But how does crime scene photography really go down?

By Sarah Dowdey

 How Bloodstain Pattern Analysis Works

Was it Miss Scarlett in the conservatory with a wrench? A bloodstain pattern analyst might be able to tell you. The blood from a crime scene has a story to tell.

By Shanna Freeman & Nicholas Gerbis

 How Fingerprinting Works

Detectives arrive at a crime scene and lift fingerprints from the murder weapon. They'll use these oily markings to catch their criminal. But how do they match the print to the killer?

By Stephanie Watson

 How do investigators determine if a wildfire was caused by arson?

Investigators quickly determined that the wildfire that killed five firefighters and burned more than 40,000 acres in Esperanza, CA, was the result of arson.

By Julia Layton

 How Handwriting Analysis Works

When there's a suspect in a crime and the evidence includes a handwritten note, investigators may call in handwriting experts to see if there's a match. Learn all about forensic handwriting analysis.

By Julia Layton

 How Crime-scene Clean-up Works

When you watch crime drama on TV, you don't usually see what happens after the police and ambulance leave a murder scene. One thing those people do not do is clean up the blood. That's the work of a whole different team.

By Julia Layton

 How Crime Scene Investigation Works

Learn what really goes on when a CSI "processes a crime scene" and get a real-world view of crime scene investigation from a primary scene responder with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

By Julia Layton

 What is the difference between a medical examiner and a coroner?

While watching television shows like 'Law and Order,' sometimes you hear about medical examiners and other times you hear about coroners. Are they one and the same?

By Robert Valdes

 How Autopsies Work

The job of a coroner usually provokes fear, apprehension, or extreme anxiety in people. But handling the deceased is a necessary task. Cut through the mystery of this often misunderstood process and learn the details of the preparation, procedure, and tools needed to perform an autopsy.

By Robert Valdes

 Could someone really find a mummy in his backyard?

I was watching a movie the other night and the main character found a mummy in his backyard. Does this really happen? Could someone find a mummy in his backyard?

 How Mummies Work

They stick around long after death and compete with the likes of Dracula, Frankenstein's monster and the Wolfman as one of the great figures of classic horror movies. Are you brave enough to unravel the history of these real-life, tangible ghosts?

By Tom Harris

 How does a lie detector (polygraph) work?

You may know a bit about polygraphs, but do you know which physical reactions it actually monitors? Get the scoop in this article.

 Can you explain the diameter measurements used in bullets, wire and nails?

Bullets, wires and nails are all measured with unusual measurement systems and units -- and they all show just how interesting measurement systems can be!