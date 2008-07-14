How did Nikola Tesla change the way we use energy?

by William Harris
Nikola Tesla Change the Way We Use Energy: Cheat Sheet

Stuff You Need to Know:

  • In the late 19th century, two competing systems existed to generate electricity: direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC).
  • Thomas Edison was a staunch supporter of DC power generation, but it could not be transmitted economically over long distances.
  • Nikola Tesla, who immigrated to the United States in 1884, believed in AC power generation.
  • Tesla invented the polyphase induction motor and, with it, ushered in what some have called the Second Industrial Revolution.
  • Just three years after arriving in America, Tesla filed for seven U.S. patents describing a complete AC system based on his induction motor.

Now, test your knowledge with these quizzes!

Check out these image galleries!

More to Explore