How did Nikola Tesla change the way we use energy?

Nikola Tesla Change the Way We Use Energy: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know:
- In the late 19th century, two competing systems existed to generate electricity: direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC).
- Thomas Edison was a staunch supporter of DC power generation, but it could not be transmitted economically over long distances.
- Nikola Tesla, who immigrated to the United States in 1884, believed in AC power generation.
- Tesla invented the polyphase induction motor and, with it, ushered in what some have called the Second Industrial Revolution.
- Just three years after arriving in America, Tesla filed for seven U.S. patents describing a complete AC system based on his induction motor.
Now, test your knowledge with these quizzes!
Check out these image galleries!
- Renewing the Grid Pictures
- Nuclear Power Pictures