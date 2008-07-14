How did Nikola Tesla change the way we use energy?

In the late 19th century, two competing systems existed to generate electricity: direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC).

Thomas Edison was a staunch supporter of DC power generation, but it could not be transmitted economically over long distances.

Nikola Tesla, who immigrated to the United States in 1884, believed in AC power generation.

Tesla invented the polyphase induction motor and, with it, ushered in what some have called the Second Industrial Revolution.