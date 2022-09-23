What Does Russia's Partial Military Mobilization Mean?

Mobilization is a term used when certain groups are called up to serve in Russia's armed forces. It's different from a general mobilization, which is when people from the general population are drafted. Czar Nicholas II ordered a general mobilization of the Russian Army July 30, 1914. Two days later, Germany declared war on Russia.

Retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel David Jonas, who also served as a nuclear nonproliferation planner for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the partial mobilization will mean the call up of reserve soldiers and the movement of other troops to the Ukraine theater. "It is at least definitionally less than a full mobilization, which means that all national military resources are to be organized and directed in support of a military objective."

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said Sept. 21 that Russia could call as many as 300,000 reservists.

Those are likely to be reservists who have already served in the Russian military and those with special military skills or combat experience. All current Russian military service contracts are also expected be extended indefinitely.