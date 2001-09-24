How Nostradamus Works

Many believe Nostradamus predicted the rise and fall of Hitler and Mussolini.

Over the years, Nostradamus followers have noted hundreds of instances where "The Centuries" describes modern events. One of the most widely known is Nostradamus' supposed prediction of Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

A notable quatrain (Century 2, Quatrain 24) reads:

Beasts ferocious with hunger will cross the rivers,



The greater part of the battlefield will be against Hister.





Into a cage of iron will the great one be drawn,





When the child of Germany observes nothing.





Nostradamus followers claim that the name "Hister" is a direct reference to Hitler. Another quatrain refers to a ruthless leader born in Western Europe, to poor parents (as Hitler was), and yet another one refers to Hister's conflict with Asia and Africa.

Skeptics ascribe the apparent accuracy of these quatrains (and others) to two major factors: problems with translation and simple coincidence.