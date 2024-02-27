Is the Bondo Ape a Cryptid or a Specially Adapted Chimpanzee?

Often described as a large, bipedal primate, the Bondo ape, also known as the Bili ape, is said to resemble a cross between a gorilla and a human. This has led to speculation about its connections to cryptids like Bigfoot or the Yeti.

The term "Bondo" references a region in the Democratic Republic of Congo where many sightings have been reported. "Bili" refers to a specific area within the Bondo region known for its dense, unexplored forests.

" " If you saw this guy chasing after you, you might also be inclined to classify the bipedal being as some kind of terrifying new species. Manoj Shah / Getty Images

Bili apes have garnered a formidable reputation as "lion killers," a title that has contributed to their mystique. This reputation largely stems from local folklore and anecdotal reports suggesting that these apes had the strength and ferocity to confront and kill lions.

Such accounts have painted the Bili apes as exceptionally formidable and aggressive compared to their primate cousins, contributing to their lore.

However, scientific research and observations, such as those conducted by Hicks and Williams, have provided a more nuanced understanding of these apes. While they exhibit unique behaviors not commonly observed in other chimpanzee groups, no concrete evidence supports these sensational claims.

Rumors about these giant apes have been part of local folklore in the Congo Basin for centuries, passed down through generations of Indigenous tribes and local communities.

Interest from the Western world surged in the late 20th and early 21st centuries as explorers and cryptozoologists became intrigued by the possibility of a new primate species.

First Scientific Reports

In 1996, Karl Ammann, a Swiss photographer and conservationist, became intrigued by the possibility of uncovering a new ape species after coming across unique skulls at a Belgian museum.

This led him to the remote northern Congo, where he heard tales of the Bondo ape from local hunters. They spoke of "tree beaters" and "lion killers" — formidable apes reputed for their strength and immunity to poison arrows.

Soon after, he found a peculiar skull that combined features of both chimpanzees and gorillas. On top of this, Ammann encountered exceptionally large fecal matter and footprints that rivaled or surpassed those of gorillas in size, adding to the mystery surrounding these apes.

His decade-long exploration, marked by significant logistical efforts like constructing airstrips, attracted conservationists and researchers, including one notable primatologist who would get to the bottom of the mystery.