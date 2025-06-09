La Lechuza: Enormous Owl or Scorned Shapeshifter?

" " Readers, we'll be honest. We're not sold on a lot of aspects of this alleged "Animorphs"-style ability. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

In the moonlit borderlands of northern Mexico and South Texas, one eerie tale flaps its wings across generations: the legend of La Lechuza. Locals say it’s a giant owl, but others say this bird is no ordinary animal; it’s a witch in disguise.

The Lechuza legend tells of an old woman wronged by her community who returns as a monstrous owl to seek revenge. With a wingspan wider than a man is tall, glowing eyes and a cry that sounds like a baby or a woman, she circles homes at night, scratching at the front door or perching in a tree.