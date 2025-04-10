Yowie: Animal Kingdom Resident or Hoax Down Under?

Sightings of the yowie date back centuries, with Indigenous tales describing a hairy man roaming the forests of New South Wales and Queensland. These stories were passed down for generations before European settlers arrived and started reporting their own encounters.

Many of these early yowie reports describe a massive creature with giant footprints — eerily similar to North America’s Sasquatch and the Himalayan Abominable Snowman.

Advertisement

Some of the most recent sightings have occurred in the Blue Mountains, where hikers and locals claim to have seen a towering beast with an ape-like appearance lurking among the trees.

One of the most famous alleged Yowie encounters was captured by Steve Piper, whose footage of a mysterious, shadowy figure has fueled heated debates among cryptid researchers.