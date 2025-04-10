Yowie: Animal Kingdom Resident or Hoax Down Under?

The Yowie animal is a towering, hairy cryptid, often called Australian Bigfoot, and the debate over its existence has been raging for centuries. Reports of the yowie have sparked everything from Aboriginal legends to alleged sightings across the eastern Australian states.
It’s often said to resemble a hideous monster with very long black hair or sometimes even long white hair hanging over its face. With extraordinarily long arms, a flat nose, and possibly both large feet turned backward. Read on to learn the facts, theories and recorded Yowie sightings that keep this mystery alive.
