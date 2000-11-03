How Stars Work

Stars are massive, glowing balls of hot gases, mostly hydrogen and helium. Some stars are relatively close (the closest 30 stars are within 40 parsecs) and others are far, far away. Astronomers can measure the distance by using a method called parallax, in which the change in a star's position in the sky is measured at different times during the year. Some stars are alone in the sky, others have companions (binary stars) and some are part of large clusters containing thousands to millions of stars. Not all stars are the same. Stars come in all sizes, brightnesses, temperatures and colors.

Stars have many features that can be measured by studying the light that they emit:

temperature

spectrum or wavelengths of light emitted

brightness

luminosity

size (radius)

mass

movement (toward or away from us, rate of spin)

And if you're studying stars, you'll want to have these terms in your stellar vocabulary: