June's Full Moon Is the Strawberry Moon

Over in Europe, two common nicknames for the strawberry moon were the "rose moon" and "hot moon," the former because roses bloom in June and the latter because June is when the weather begins to warm.

The Celts called it the "hose moon," "dyan moon" and the "mead moon." There's some uncertainty as to why they chose "horse moon," but dyan — derived from a word that means pair — likely highlights the fact that June is the year's midpoint. "Mead moon" indicates this month was the time to mow the meads or meadows. It could also be a nod to the fact that this is the full moon closes to the summer solstice, or the longest day of the year, when people drank mead to celebrate.

Speaking of the summer solstice, every 20 years or so this month's moon coincides with the summer solstice, which falls on either June 20, 21 or 22, depending on the year.

The word honeymoon may be derived from one of the European names for June's moon, the "honey moon." Many people harvested honey at the end of June, the sweetest time of year to do so. June is named after Juno, the Roman goddess of marriage and childbirth, which is one reason it was a popular month for weddings in ancient times and still is today. Newlyweds drank mead (which is made with fermented honey) during their first month of marriage as it allegedly was an aphrodisiac.

