June's Full Moon Is the Strawberry Moon

If you're a selenophile — someone who loves the moon — take note. This year's strawberry moon, a common nickname for June's full moon, will arrive on Saturday, June 3, with peak illumination coming at 11:43 p.m. ET (3:43 a.m. GMT on Sunday, June 4).
Since ancient times, people around the globe have given names to each full moon to indicate what was typically occurring at that time of the year. It was a way to mark the changing months and seasons. In the U.S., the full moon names that are used today are typically English derivations of the names that some Native American tribes were using when European colonists arrived. But others have Celtic, Anglo-Saxon, neo-Pagan or medieval English origins.
