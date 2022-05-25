New Tau Herculids Meteor Shower May Dazzle – or Disappoint

" " This infrared image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows the broken Comet 73P/Schwassman-Wachmann 3 (SW 3) skimming along a trail of debris left during its multiple trips around the sun. What we will see on the night of May 30-31, 2022 as the Tau Herculid meteors will be debris from SW3. NASA

While 'shooting star' may be a misnomer, there's no denying the magic of seeing a bright object arc across the night sky. When small objects hit Earth's atmosphere, we see these meteors light up as shooting stars as they burn up on their fiery passage.

Enter the Tau Herculids, a possible new — and short-lived — meteor shower that may be visible at the end of the month. This meteor shower will either be one for the history books or not visible at all — an interesting dichotomy for a science like astronomy which is usually more certain about events like meteor showers.

What Causes Meteor Showers

Meteor showers are a debris record of astronomic life in our solar system. Each time Earth passes through a field of debris and a meteor shower occurs, it's a reminder that there are many objects in our solar system, moving around and dancing in sync without stepping on each others' toes. They occur on every celestial body as the planets, moons, asteroids, and comets move in their celestial dance.

As Earth crosses the paths of debris, that debris enters the atmosphere at a higher frequency than one-off objects entering the atmosphere from space. Watching these spectacular shows doesn't require anything more than the right timing — they're visible to the naked eye.

New Meteor Shower on the Forecast

What makes astronomers excited about the Tau Herculids is that they have the potential to be a new meteor shower — at least for one year.

On May 2, 1930, German observers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann discovered a comet that was named 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann after them. Also called "SW3," this comet has an orbital period of 5.4 years — but is so faint that it wasn't observed again until the 1970s.

Through the mid-1990s, SW3 looked like most other comets, until astronomers realized it had become about 600 times brighter than previous observations. This was due to the fact that SW3 had broken up at some point during its orbit, leaving debris in its own path through the solar system. By 2006, astronomers counted almost 70 pieces of SW3, and it has likely continued to break up in the 16 years since.

As mentioned, when Earth passes through a debris field left by some celestial object, we experience a meteor shower. Astronomers aren't sure, but predict that it may be the case that we'll see objects of SW3, called Tau Herculid meteors, as a meteor shower on the night of May 30-31, 2022.

Whether or not we see any Tau Herculids, astronomers will be closely observing what — if any — meaningfully sized objects remain from the object that once was SW3.

Bombastic ... or Fizzling

Unfortunately, because SW3 has had such a dynamic history in the time we've known about it, astronomers aren't sure what will actually happen on the night the Tau Herculids might peak.

"This is going to be an all or nothing event," said Bill Cooke from NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, in a press release. "If the debris from SW3 was traveling more than 220 miles per hour [354 kilometers per hour] when it separated from the comet, we might see a nice meteor shower. If the debris had slower ejection speeds, then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet."

However, despite the uncertainty, many astronomers and intrepid meteor-gazers will be out on the night of May 30 anyway, since the new moon will also occur that night and give everyone a good chance to enjoy the night sky, whether there are meteors streaking across it or not.

How To View the Tau Herculids

According to EarthSky, "Calculations by different teams have provided three different peaks, all within a 22-minute time span. The most recent one places the peak at 05:04 UTC [Coordinated Universal Time] on May 31, 2022. For much of the Western Hemisphere, this translates to Monday night, May 30-31. It would be 10:04 p.m. PDT (North American west coast), 11:04 p.m. MDT, 12:04 a.m. CDT early on the morning of May 31 (central North America) and 1:04 a.m. EDT on May 31 (eastern North America)."

Although the Tau Herculids are expected to be visible to the naked eye, if you are looking through a telescope, EarthSky recommends you "look for Comet SW3, located 47 degrees west of the meteor radiant. It’s in the part of the sky occupied by the constellation Leo. The comet will be faint, at magnitude 11."

Now That's Interesting While SW3 has makes its orbit every 5.4 years, the unique shape of its orbit only brings it near Earth every 16 years – hence the gap between our last meaningful observations in 2006 and this month's potential meteor shower in 2022.