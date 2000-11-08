How Telescopes Work

Space Exploration Image Gallery Telescopes come in all shapes and sizes, from a little plastic tube you buy at a toy store for $2, to the Hubble Space Telescope, which weighs several tons. See more Telescopes come in all shapes and sizes, from a little plastic tube you buy at a toy store for $2, to the Hubble Space Telescope, which weighs several tons. See more space exploration pictures Steve Cole/ Getty Images

Maybe you've been out looking at the stars in the night sky, searching for constellations; or maybe you've already learned your way around the constellations, and now you'd like to take a closer look -- at ­objects like the moon, planets or stars -- with the aid of a telescope.

A telescope is a device used t­o magnify distant objects. There are many types to choose from, and many price ranges to consider. How do you know which one is best for you? How can you be sure that you won't be disappoin­ted when you take your new telescope out to see the stars?

In this article, we will examine how a telescope works, discuss the various types of telescopes and take a look at telescope mounts and accessories.