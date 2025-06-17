7 Types of Eclipses: Lunar, Solar and ... Hybrid?

" " Total solar eclipse. Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks the sun’s light, casting a shadow on Earth’s surface. The sky darkens as if it were night, and observers in the path of totality can see the sun's corona — its outer atmosphere.

These events are relatively infrequent, occurring somewhere on Earth only about once every 18 months and at any given location roughly once every 300 to 400 years. They require protective eclipse glasses for safe viewing.