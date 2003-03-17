Technology of War

How E-Bombs Work

Electromagnetic weapons attack not by killing, but by destroying the electrical devices militaries and governments depend on. In the near future, these weapons could play a major role in U.S. operations. Low-tech versions might be used in devestating terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

How Dirty Bombs Work

A terrorist dirty bomb attack on the United States wouldn't approach the destruction to life and property of a nuclear blast, but it would certainly take a high psychological toll. The effects of this crude weapon can last for years, even decades.

How MOAB Works

The massive ordnance air burst bomb is one of the newest weapons in the U.S. arsenal, and one of the most powerful. It's among the largest and most deadly conventional bombs ever built.

How Sidewinder Missiles Work

Even after 50 years, the sidewinder still seems like something out of science fiction. This air-to-air combat missile can actually find its target by itself, allowing fighter pilots to fire on the enemy and get to safety.

How Stinger Missiles Work

Ground-to-air weapons play a major role in many modern conflicts. Armed with stinger missile launchers, ground forces can take out low-flying planes and helicopters. Like the sidewinder, the stinger can automatically zero in on a moving target.

How Patriot Missiles Work

Designed to detect, target and then hit an incoming missile, Patriot missile batteries have been activated several times in the current war. These SCUD busters are an effective form of defense against chemical and biological warheads.