10 Robots With Dirty Jobs

Belly on up to the robot bar and have yourself a drink.

You've probably noticed that your fellow pub patrons aren't the classiest bunch of bots ever to throw back a pint. Flecks of mud fall from their rusting limbs. There are more than a few corroded batteries in the bunch. But hey, this is a true working bot's hangout, where Bruce Springsteen plays on the jukebox and everybody knows your serial number.

These machines toil away at some of the dirtiest jobs in the world -- tasks that most humans don't even like to think about. You ready for a little meet and greet?

Hold onto that drink, partner, because you're about to get to know 10 of the hardest-working Mike Rowe-bots on the planet.