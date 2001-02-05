How Atom Smashers Work

Particle source - provides the particles that will be accelerated

Copper tube - the particle beam travels in a vacuum inside this tube

Klystrons - microwave generators that make the waves on which the particles ride

Electromagnets (conventional, superconducting) - keep the particles confined to a narrow beam while they are travelling in the vacuum, and also steer the beam when necessary

Targets - what the accelerated particles collide with

Detectors - devices that look at the pieces and radiation thrown out from the collision

Vacuum systems - remove air and dust from the tube of the accelerator

Cooling systems - remove the heat generated by the magnets

Computer/electronic systems - control the operation of the accelerator and analyze the data from the experiments

Shielding - protects the operators, technicians and public from the radiation generated by the experiments

Monitoring systems - closed-circuit television and radiation detectors to see what happens inside the accelerator (for safety purposes)

Electrical power system - provides electricity for the entire device