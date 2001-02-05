How Atom Smashers Work

Wide-angle view of the control room of a particle accelerator Photo courtesy Fermilab

Computers and electronic systems do several tasks in the operation of a particle accelerator:

control the particle source, klystrons and magnets used in accelerating the particles

monitor the beam

collect and record the data from the experiments

analyze the data

monitor the safety systems

shut down the system in the event of an emergency

Particle accelerators have many computers that control the system. These computers generally have the highest-speed microprocessors available, with large amounts of computer memory and data storage. These computers are often networked together. In some cases, computer data analyses may be done by on- or off-site supercomputers.