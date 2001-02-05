How Atom Smashers Work

Several questions still remain unresolved with respect to the standard model:

Why are there three pairs of quarks when it appears that only one pair is needed to make matter?

What gives particles (also atoms and matter) mass?

Why is the top quark (which is 35 times bigger than the bottom quark) so massive compared to the others?

These are but a few questions that are being pursued in the world of particle physics.

