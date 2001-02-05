Science
How Atom Smashers Work

by Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

Future Directions in Particle Physics

Several questions still remain unresolved with respect to the standard model:

  • Why are there three pairs of quarks when it appears that only one pair is needed to make matter?
  • What gives particles (also atoms and matter) mass?
  • Why is the top quark (which is 35 times bigger than the bottom quark) so massive compared to the others?

These are but a few questions that are being pursued in the world of particle physics.

