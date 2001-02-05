How Atom Smashers Work

Future Directions in Particle Physics
Several questions still remain unresolved with respect to the standard model:
- Why are there three pairs of quarks when it appears that only one pair is needed to make matter?
- What gives particles (also atoms and matter) mass?
- Why is the top quark (which is 35 times bigger than the bottom quark) so massive compared to the others?
These are but a few questions that are being pursued in the world of particle physics.
