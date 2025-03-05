88 Constellation Names (and 24 You Can Only See From the Northern Hemisphere)

" " Isn't it wild to think about looking at the same stars that the ancient Greeks saw thousands of years ago? bjdlzx / Getty Images

The night sky has been mapped and studied for thousands of years, with constellations serving as guides for navigation, storytelling and scientific observation. The International Astronomical Union officially recognizes 88 modern constellations, each occupying a specific section of the celestial sphere. Some date back to ancient Greek constellations, while other constellation names were introduced in the modern era.

Constellations are divided by their visibility in either the Northern Hemisphere or the Southern Hemisphere, depending on their position relative to the celestial equator. Some are visible from both hemispheres, while others remain exclusive to one.

Here is a reference guide to all 88 officially recognized constellations, as well as those unique to each hemisphere.