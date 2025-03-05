88 Constellation Names (and 24 You Can Only See From the Northern Hemisphere)

The International Astronomical Union defines 88 official constellations, each with a designated constellation boundary. These constellations include a mix of ancient constellations from Greek mythology and modern constellations introduced in later centuries.
1. Andromeda
Represents a princess in Greek mythology.
2. Antlia
A modern constellation representing an air pump.
3. Apus
A southern constellation representing the bird of paradise.
4. Aquarius
Represents the water bearer.
5. Aquila
Depicts an eagle, associated with Zeus.
6. Ara
Symbolizes an altar.
7. Aries
Represents a ram from Greek mythology.
8. Auriga
Represents a charioteer.
9. Boötes
Depicts a herdsman.
10. Caelum
A faint constellation representing a chisel.
11. Camelopardalis
A faint constellation representing a giraffe.
12. Cancer
Represents a crab from Greek mythology.
13. Canes Venatici
Depicts two hunting dogs.
14. Canis Major
Represents a great dog; home to Sirius, the brightest star visible from Earth.
15. Canis Minor
Represents a small dog, featuring the star Procyon.
16. Capricornus
Represents a sea-goat.
17. Carina
A southern constellation depicting part of a ship.
18. Cassiopeia
Represents a queen in Greek mythology.
19. Centaurus
A large southern constellation depicting a centaur.
20. Cepheus
Represents a king in Greek mythology.
21. Cetus
Represents a sea monster from Greek mythology.
22. Chamaeleon
A faint constellation named after a chameleon.
23. Circinus
A modern constellation representing a compass.
24. Columba
Represents a dove.
25. Coma Berenices
Represents Berenice's Hair, from an ancient Egyptian legend.
26. Corona Australis
Represents the southern crown.
27. Corona Borealis
Represents the northern crown.
28. Corvus
Represents a crow.
29. Crater
Represents a cup.
30. Crux
The Southern Cross, a key navigation aid.
31. Cygnus
Depicts a swan in flight.
32. Delphinus
Represents a dolphin.
33. Dorado
A southern constellation representing a swordfish.
34. Draco
A dragon wrapped around the pole star.
35. Equuleus
Represents a small horse.
36. Eridanus
Represents a river.
37. Fornax
A modern constellation representing a furnace.
38. Gemini
Represents the twins Castor and Pollux.
39. Grus
Represents a crane.
40. Hercules
Represents the hero Hercules from Greek mythology.
41. Horologium
A modern constellation representing a clock.
42. Hydra
The largest constellation, representing a serpent.
43. Hydrus
A southern water snake.
44. Indus
A modern constellation representing an Indigenous person.
45. Lacerta
Represents a lizard.
46. Leo
Represents a lion from Greek mythology.
47. Leo Minor
A smaller lion.
48. Lepus
Represents a hare.
49. Libra
Represents the scales.
50. Lupus
Represents a wolf.
51. Lynx
A faint constellation near Ursa Major.
52. Lyra
Represents a lyre, linked to Orpheus.
53. Mensa
A modern constellation representing Table Mountain.
54. Microscopium
A modern constellation representing a microscope.
55. Monoceros
Represents a unicorn.
56. Musca
Represents a fly.
57. Norma
A modern constellation representing a set square.
58. Octans
A southern constellation featuring the south pole star.
59. Ophiuchus
Represents a serpent bearer.
60. Orion
A hunter from Greek mythology.
61. Pavo
Represents a peacock.
62. Pegasus
Represents a winged horse.
63. Perseus
A hero from Greek mythology.
64. Phoenix
A mythical bird.
65. Pictor
A modern constellation representing an easel.
66. Pisces
Represents fish from Greek mythology.
67. Piscis Austrinus
Represents the southern fish.
68. Puppis
Part of the ship Argo.
69. Pyxis
Represents a mariner's compass.
70. Reticulum
A modern constellation representing a net.
71. Sagitta
Represents an arrow.
72. Sagittarius
Represents a centaur archer.
73. Scorpius
Represents a scorpion.
74. Sculptor
A modern constellation representing a sculptor.
75. Scutum
Represents a shield.
76. Serpens
A constellation divided into two parts, representing a serpent.
77. Sextans
A modern constellation representing a sextant.
78. Taurus
Represents a bull from Greek mythology.
79. Telescopium
A modern constellation representing a telescope.
80. Triangulum
Represents a triangle.
81. Triangulum Australe
The Southern Triangle.
82. Tucana
Represents a toucan.
83. Ursa Major
A large bear, home to the Big Dipper.
84. Ursa Minor
A small bear, home to Polaris, the pole star.
85. Vela
Part of the ship Argo.
86. Virgo
Represents a maiden.
87. Volans
Represents a flying fish.
88. Vulpecula
Represents a little fox.