88 Constellation Names (and 24 You Can Only See From the Northern Hemisphere)

By: Mack Hayden  |  Mar 5, 2025
Isn't it wild to think about looking at the same stars that the ancient Greeks saw thousands of years ago? bjdlzx / Getty Images

The night sky has been mapped and studied for thousands of years, with constellations serving as guides for navigation, storytelling and scientific observation. The International Astronomical Union officially recognizes 88 modern constellations, each occupying a specific section of the celestial sphere. Some date back to ancient Greek constellations, while other constellation names were introduced in the modern era.

Constellations are divided by their visibility in either the Northern Hemisphere or the Southern Hemisphere, depending on their position relative to the celestial equator. Some are visible from both hemispheres, while others remain exclusive to one.

Advertisement

Here is a reference guide to all 88 officially recognized constellations, as well as those unique to each hemisphere.

Contents
  1. All 88 Officially Recognized Constellations
  2. 24 Constellations You Can Only See From the Northern Hemisphere
  3. 30 Constellations You Can Only See From the Southern Hemisphere

All 88 Officially Recognized Constellations

The International Astronomical Union defines 88 official constellations, each with a designated constellation boundary. These constellations include a mix of ancient constellations from Greek mythology and modern constellations introduced in later centuries.

1. Andromeda

Represents a princess in Greek mythology.

Advertisement

2. Antlia

A modern constellation representing an air pump.

3. Apus

A southern constellation representing the bird of paradise.

4. Aquarius

Represents the water bearer.

5. Aquila

Depicts an eagle, associated with Zeus.

6. Ara

Symbolizes an altar.

7. Aries

Represents a ram from Greek mythology.

8. Auriga

Represents a charioteer.

9. Boötes

Depicts a herdsman.

10. Caelum

A faint constellation representing a chisel.

11. Camelopardalis

A faint constellation representing a giraffe.

12. Cancer

Represents a crab from Greek mythology.

13. Canes Venatici

Depicts two hunting dogs.

14. Canis Major

Represents a great dog; home to Sirius, the brightest star visible from Earth.

15. Canis Minor

Represents a small dog, featuring the star Procyon.

16. Capricornus

Represents a sea-goat.

17. Carina

A southern constellation depicting part of a ship.

18. Cassiopeia

Represents a queen in Greek mythology.

19. Centaurus

A large southern constellation depicting a centaur.

20. Cepheus

Represents a king in Greek mythology.

21. Cetus

Represents a sea monster from Greek mythology.

22. Chamaeleon

A faint constellation named after a chameleon.

23. Circinus

A modern constellation representing a compass.

24. Columba

Represents a dove.

25. Coma Berenices

Represents Berenice's Hair, from an ancient Egyptian legend.

26. Corona Australis

Represents the southern crown.

27. Corona Borealis

Represents the northern crown.

28. Corvus

Represents a crow.

29. Crater

Represents a cup.

30. Crux

The Southern Cross, a key navigation aid.

31. Cygnus

Depicts a swan in flight.

32. Delphinus

Represents a dolphin.

33. Dorado

A southern constellation representing a swordfish.

34. Draco

A dragon wrapped around the pole star.

35. Equuleus

Represents a small horse.

36. Eridanus

Represents a river.

37. Fornax

A modern constellation representing a furnace.

38. Gemini

Represents the twins Castor and Pollux.

39. Grus

Represents a crane.

40. Hercules

Represents the hero Hercules from Greek mythology.

41. Horologium

A modern constellation representing a clock.

42. Hydra

The largest constellation, representing a serpent.

43. Hydrus

A southern water snake.

44. Indus

A modern constellation representing an Indigenous person.

45. Lacerta

Represents a lizard.

46. Leo

Represents a lion from Greek mythology.

47. Leo Minor

A smaller lion.

48. Lepus

Represents a hare.

49. Libra

Represents the scales.

50. Lupus

Represents a wolf.

51. Lynx

A faint constellation near Ursa Major.

52. Lyra

Represents a lyre, linked to Orpheus.

53. Mensa

A modern constellation representing Table Mountain.

54. Microscopium

A modern constellation representing a microscope.

55. Monoceros

Represents a unicorn.

56. Musca

Represents a fly.

57. Norma

A modern constellation representing a set square.

58. Octans

A southern constellation featuring the south pole star.

59. Ophiuchus

Represents a serpent bearer.

60. Orion

A hunter from Greek mythology.

61. Pavo

Represents a peacock.

62. Pegasus

Represents a winged horse.

63. Perseus

A hero from Greek mythology.

64. Phoenix

A mythical bird.

65. Pictor

A modern constellation representing an easel.

66. Pisces

Represents fish from Greek mythology.

67. Piscis Austrinus

Represents the southern fish.

68. Puppis

Part of the ship Argo.

69. Pyxis

Represents a mariner's compass.

70. Reticulum

A modern constellation representing a net.

71. Sagitta

Represents an arrow.

72. Sagittarius

Represents a centaur archer.

73. Scorpius

Represents a scorpion.

74. Sculptor

A modern constellation representing a sculptor.

75. Scutum

Represents a shield.

76. Serpens

A constellation divided into two parts, representing a serpent.

77. Sextans

A modern constellation representing a sextant.

78. Taurus

Represents a bull from Greek mythology.

79. Telescopium

A modern constellation representing a telescope.

80. Triangulum

Represents a triangle.

81. Triangulum Australe

The Southern Triangle.

82. Tucana

Represents a toucan.

83. Ursa Major

A large bear, home to the Big Dipper.

84. Ursa Minor

A small bear, home to Polaris, the pole star.

85. Vela

Part of the ship Argo.

86. Virgo

Represents a maiden.

87. Volans

Represents a flying fish.

88. Vulpecula

Represents a little fox.

Advertisement

24 Constellations You Can Only See From the Northern Hemisphere

Some constellations are exclusive to the Northern Hemisphere and never appear in views from the Southern Hemisphere. These constellations lie above the celestial equator and include some of the most well-known constellation line figures, such as Ursa Major and Cassiopeia.

  1. Andromeda
  2. Aries
  3. Auriga
  4. Boötes
  5. Camelopardalis
  6. Canes Venatici
  7. Cassiopeia
  8. Cepheus
  9. Coma Berenices
  10. Corona Borealis
  11. Cygnus
  12. Delphinus
  13. Draco
  14. Hercules
  15. Lacerta
  16. Lynx
  17. Lyra
  18. Pegasus
  19. Perseus
  20. Sagitta
  21. Triangulum
  22. Ursa Major
  23. Ursa Minor
  24. Vulpecula

Advertisement

30 Constellations You Can Only See From the Southern Hemisphere

Some constellations are exclusive to the Southern Hemisphere and never appear in the Northern Hemisphere. These constellations lie below the celestial equator and include many prominent southern constellations used for navigation and astronomy.

  1. Apus
  2. Ara
  3. Caelum
  4. Carina
  5. Centaurus
  6. Chamaeleon
  7. Circinus
  8. Crux
  9. Dorado
  10. Grus
  11. Horologium
  12. Hydrus
  13. Indus
  14. Mensa
  15. Microscopium
  16. Musca
  17. Norma
  18. Octans
  19. Pavo
  20. Phoenix
  21. Pictor
  22. Puppis
  23. Pyxis
  24. Reticulum
  25. Sculptor
  26. Telescopium
  27. Triangulum Australe
  28. Tucana
  29. Vela
  30. Volans

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...