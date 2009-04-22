Constellations

Constellations are groupings of stars that, when viewed from Earth, form distinct shapes. Constellations have been around since the dawn of recorded history. In this section you will learn all about constellations and their histories.

Astronomy / Constellations
 Icy Comets Orbiting a Star Like Our Sun Spotted for the First Time

Understanding what's going on in the gaseous comet cloud around HD 181327 will shine a light on the early days of our own solar system.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 18, 2016

Astronomy / Constellations
 Aquarius

Aquarius, a constellation and the 11th sign of the zodiac. The name means "water bearer." Aquarius contains no particularly bright or noteworthy stars.

Astronomy / Constellations
 Aquila

Aquila, a constellation visible from the Northern Hemisphere. The name means "eagle." The Great Rift of the Milky Way (a dark area in the bright band of stars) passes through Aquila.

Astronomy / Constellations
 Aries

Aries, a constellation and the first sign of the zodiac. The name means "The Ram." Aries is a small constellation that contains no noteworthy stars.

Astronomy / Constellations
 Auriga

Auriga, a constellation in the northern celestial hemisphere. The name means "The Charioteer." Capella, the brightest star in Auriga, is the sixth brightest star in the night sky.

Astronomy / Constellations
 Dipper, Big and Little

Dipper, Big and Little, two groups of stars of the northern part of the sky, so called because of their resemblance to the outline of water dippers.

Astronomy / Constellations
 Bootes

Botes, a constellation seen in the evening skies between March and September. It rises in the northeast and sets in the northwest.

Astronomy / Constellations
 Constellation Pictures

As every fledgling and seasoned astronomer knows, groups of stars that form some sort of arrangement are known as constellations. Peer at some of the most famous constellations that humans use to navigate, divine the future and tell stories.