Constellations are groupings of stars that, when viewed from Earth, form distinct shapes. Constellations have been around since the dawn of recorded history. In this section you will learn all about constellations and their histories.
Understanding what's going on in the gaseous comet cloud around HD 181327 will shine a light on the early days of our own solar system.
Aquarius, a constellation and the 11th sign of the zodiac. The name means "water bearer." Aquarius contains no particularly bright or noteworthy stars.
Aquila, a constellation visible from the Northern Hemisphere. The name means "eagle." The Great Rift of the Milky Way (a dark area in the bright band of stars) passes through Aquila.
Aries, a constellation and the first sign of the zodiac. The name means "The Ram." Aries is a small constellation that contains no noteworthy stars.
Auriga, a constellation in the northern celestial hemisphere. The name means "The Charioteer." Capella, the brightest star in Auriga, is the sixth brightest star in the night sky.
Dipper, Big and Little, two groups of stars of the northern part of the sky, so called because of their resemblance to the outline of water dippers.
Botes, a constellation seen in the evening skies between March and September. It rises in the northeast and sets in the northwest.
As every fledgling and seasoned astronomer knows, groups of stars that form some sort of arrangement are known as constellations. Peer at some of the most famous constellations that humans use to navigate, divine the future and tell stories.