Here's Longest Bridge in the U.S., Plus 7 Runners-Up

Southern Louisiana is home to many of the nation's longest bridges thanks to its large bodies of water and swamplands which cannot be traverse by normal roads. The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway tops them all as a mammoth roadway consisting of two parallel bridges which span the entire width of Lake Pontchartrain and connect the eastern suburbs of Baton Rouge with New Orleans, Louisiana.

Built in 1956, this bridge was known for decades as the world's longest bridge over water. This claim was verified by the Guinness Book of World Records until that title was taken by China's Jiaozhou Bay Bridge in 2011. Unlike the twin span bridge construction of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, the Jiaozhou Bay Bridge was built using a more complex suspension bridge design.

Just east of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is another fairly long (though less impressive) bridge which crosses Lake Pontchartrain. The Norfolk Southern Lake Pontchartrain Bridge covers 5.8 miles (9.3 km) of water and provides Amtrak rail service for passengers through southern Louisiana.