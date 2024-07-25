Here's Longest Bridge in the U.S., Plus 7 Runners-Up

Bridges are some of the most awesome and breathtaking constructions, both from a visual standpoint and from an engineering standpoint. They provide such a stark contrast with nature suspended over huge bodies of water and almost appearing to defy gravity.
When you look at the longest bridge in the U.S., it also becomes clear how incredibly complex they are to build — and build right, considering they need to both stay in the air and hold innumerable tons of vehicles and passengers every single day as their function.
