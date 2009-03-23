10 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

Writing a letter to your representative in Congress can help make great changes. Brendan Hoffman/ ­Getty Images

­Writing a letter may not seem like much, but it's very much in keeping with the spirit of Earth Day. Contacting someone with the power to make large-scale change through legislation, like a senator or representative, can have some pretty grand and lasting consequences.

To find the name and contact information of your member of Congress, just go to the Web site for your state or local government. You'll find both e-mail and mailing addresses, and you could even call if you don't have the time to write a letter. Just pick a cause -- water safety, forest preservation, clean air, recycling, whatever speaks to you -- and tell your congressman or congresswoman how you feel. If you know of any pending legislation you can weigh in on, that's even better. Tell your representatives how you want them to vote! You never know when your opinion will have an effect. (And if you have kids, this can be a great civics lesson, too.)

Of course, the effect will be even bigger if you get some friends to write letters along with you. Earth Day letter-writing party, anyone?

Up next: Make an outing of it.